Sicamous Eagles cap off road trip with win in Nelson

The Sicamous Eagles put a sweet end on a road trip with a win against the Nelson Leafs on Sunday, Sept. 22.

The Eagles were smarting from losses in close games against the Spokane Braves and Beaver Valley Nitehawks on the previous two nights when they took the ice for an afternoon game on Sept. 22. The luckless Leafs they were facing had lost all three of their regular season games leading up to their clash with the Eagles, with two losses coming in overtime.

The Eagles scored twice in the early minutes of the game with one coming from Brayden Haskell and another from Brandon Pelletier. Reid Wilson took advantage of a power play to get the Leafs on the board before the buzzer sounded to end the first.

Four minutes into the second frame, Frazer Mohlar added to the Eagles’ lead with an unassisted goal. Trysten Brookman made the score 4-1 with another unassisted goal, this one coming as the Leafs’ Tyler Badger sat in the box on a roughing call.

Jackson Vyse tried to kick off a Leafs comeback with a goal as the period ticked away. The final minute of the second saw a ruckus that led to a roughing penalty for Tristan Walz of the Eagles and a game misconduct and cross-checking major for the Leafs’ Andrew Gates. Reid Wilson scored with five seconds on the clock, putting the Leafs within a goal of the Eagles heading into the third. The last period passed scoreless giving the Eagles their second win of the season.

