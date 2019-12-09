Sicamous Eagles chilled by Chase Heat

Eagles will get another crack at the Heat on Dec. 20

Michael Wong of the Sicamous Eagles tries to solve Chase Heat goaltender Dylan Barton on the breakaway when the Heat visited Sicamous on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. (Jim Elliot/ Eagle Valley News)

Coming off a Friday night loss to the league-leading Kimberley Dynamiters, the Sicamous Eagles played host to the Chase Heat on Sunday, Dec. 8.

The Eagles had not fared well against their nearest KIJHL neighbours so far this season, losing both times they had met the Heat leading up to Sunday’s game.

The visitors scored first off the stick of Breckin Erichuk five minutes into the game. Erichuk added to Chase’s tally again in the second.

Cole Nisse got the Eagles on the scoreboard late in the third period leaving a close game with only six minutes to play. Colton Nikiforuk made the score 3-1 Chase with 3:24 left to play and then also tapped in an empty netter after the Eagles pulled Cole Steinke from the net in favour of an extra skater late in the period. The empty-netter left the final score 4-1 for the Heat.

Following the loss, the Eagles remain two points behind the Kamloops Storm in divisional standings. There will be plenty of opportunity for Sicamous hockey fans to take in a game as the Eagles will be at home through the end of December. They will be taking on the 100 Mile House Wranglers on Friday, Dec. 13, followed by the Revelstoke Grizzlies on Tuesday, Dec. 17. Before taking a break for Christmas, the Eagles will get another crack at the Chase Heat on Friday, Dec. 20.

