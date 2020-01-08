Jaxon Danilec tries to strip the puck away from a Kelowna Chiefs player before Cole Steinke makes a pad save. Danilec has been one of the top scoring rookies in the KIJHL so far this season. (Dunsmoor Creative/KIJHL)

Sicamous Eagles’ Danilec among KIJHL’s top-scoring rookies

Mix of coaching and mentorship credited for player’s success

Making an impact on the scoreboard can be a challenging prospect for newcomers to the KIJHL but with the right mix of coaching and mentorship it is a league where the rookies can shine.

One of the Sicamous Eagles’ 2019 roster additions, Jaxon Danilec, 18, has proved to not only be one of the top-scoring rookies in the league, but also leads the Eagles with an impressive 16 goals so far this season.

Only one other KIJHL rookie has topped Danilec’s scoring total so far this season; Elvis Slack of the Grand Forks Border Bruins has lit the lamp 19 times this season.

Danilec says he shares the ice with a lot of good veteran players who have helped him build his confidence. He credits Trysten Brookman and Tristan Walz in particular, as well as linemates Brayden Haskell and Brandon Pelletier.

Eagles netminders Cole Steinke and Koltin Dodge have also helped the rookie skater out by offering him insight on where to shoot in order to beat opposing goalies

One aspect of KIJHL hockey that Danilec has noticed is how much more physical the game is at the Junior B level. Playing as part of the BC Major Midget League’s Cariboo Cougars before he became an Eagle, Danilec is now facing more mature players and has had to keep his head up a lot more in order to make plays. With help from his linemates and tweaks to his game, his shots are getting through and no small number of them are finding the back of the net.


Sicamous Eagles' Danilec among KIJHL's top-scoring rookies

