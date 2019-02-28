The Eagles’ playoff series against the 100 Mile House Wranglers comes home to Sicamous on Friday, March 1. (File Photo)

Sicamous Eagles down two in series against 100 Mile House Wranglers

Series returns to Sicamous for games on Friday and Saturday, March 1-2

The Sicamous Eagles will look to turn their playoff series against the 100 Mile House Wranglers around after suffering a second defeat in Cariboo on Feb. 27.

After losing 3-1 to the Wranglers on Feb. 26, the Eagles returned to the ice at the South Cariboo Rec Centre the following night hoping to even the series. Kolby Page scored the first goal of the game getting the home team on the board.

Read More: Eagles drop first game of playoff series to Wranglers

The Eagles tied the game up at one three minutes later, the goal coming from Justin Hodgson assisted by Aaron Plessis and Jordan Sheasgreen.

Plessis and Sheasgreen teamed up on a goal to give the Eagles the lead in the back half of the second period. Sean Moleschi was counted on the assist beside Sheasgreen for helping Plessis slip the puck past the goaltender.

Read More: Sicamous Eagles overcome Storm in high-stakes game

After the second intermission, the home team tied the game up.

The final three minutes of regulation were a flurry of activity beginning with Sheasgreen scoring to restore the Eagles’ lead. With 20 seconds left to play, Cody Barnes scored for the Wranglers sending the game into overtime.

The home team’s Darian Long struck first in the overtime period leaving the series 2-0 Wranglers.

The series is coming to Sicamous on Friday, March 1 and Saturday, March 2. The Eagles will try to even things up with the home crowd cheering for them before returning to 100 Mile House for a fifth game if they are successful.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Kelowna Rockets fuel up for busy weekend
Next story
Shuswap Selkirks swimmers break club record at Kelowna Bear Meet

Just Posted

Salmon Arm to host groundbreaking meeting with First Nations

First meeting part of milestone communications agreement between governments

Shuswap experiences coldest February in 83 years

Arctic air, keeping region cold and dry throughout the month, expected to continue into March

School expansion will contribute to survival of Secwepemc language, tradition

Adams Lake band to expand Chief Atahm language school, ground breaking March 4

Long-term fix wanted for dangerous Highway 1 intersection

Balmoral Store owner concerned province will choose option unsatisfactory for residents

Couple shocked by eviction notice for rural illegal suite

CSRD says zoning doesn’t permit residence to be used as rental duplex

Wilkinson under fire for appearing out of touch amid B.C.’s rental crisis

The Opposition leader recounted his time as a renter while critizing the NDP’s rental protections

B.C. parents support their adult children to the tune of $6,800 a year: poll

Poll suggests B.C. parents spend the most in the country on their adult children, even if it impacts retirement

B.C. MP apologizes for ‘inappropriate’ comments about Jody Wilson-Raybould

Jati Sidhu suggested the former attorney-general’s father was ‘pulling the strings’

Kids join forces to rescue eight-year-old boy dangling from chairlift in B.C.

Boys rewarded with season passes to the mountain

B.C. caregivers to get increase for housing developmentally disabled

Family member pay nearly doubles, making it same as foster parents

Letter: Prime Minister lacks Jody Wilson-Raybould’s honesty and accountability

For centuries the limestone outcropping, now known as Parliament Hill, was used… Continue reading

‘Golliwog’ doll sells out after complaint at B.C. store, but owner not planning to restock

A customer complained about the dolls, which have been criticized as caricatures of black people.

How often do train derailments happen?

There have been more than 10,000 in Canada since 2004

Shuswap Selkirks swimmers break club record at Kelowna Bear Meet

Swim club enters largest number of competitors in Selkirks’ history

Most Read