Sicamous Eagles drop Thunder Cats with 4-3 win, defused by Kimberley Dynamiters

The Sicamous Eagles brought a little thunder of their own down on the Creston Valley Thunder Cats over the weekend to pick up a 4-3 win at the Johnny Bucyk Arena.

Friday, Sept. 21, saw the Eagles on the road in the Kootenays for a couple nights of KIJHL Junior B action. Friday night, the Eagles faced off against the Thunder Cats.

Eagles right-winger and Salmon Arm product Dallas Stewart lit up the board early in the first frame with a marker from the circle off Brandon Pelletier.

Eagles rookie Sean Thornton of Lethbridge agitated Thunder Cats fans later in the frame with a goal late in the first period off David Cloutier and Ty Tippett.

A hooking call on Jack Olson at 16:27 in the second period gave the Thunder Cats’ Austin Canete the opportunity to pot a power-play conversion and put the home team on the board.

The game would remain at 2-1 until the last two minutes of the frame, when a shot by Eagles veteran Aaron Plessis found the back of the Thunder Cats net, the goal assisted by fellow vets Justin Hodgson and Sebastien Archambault.

But the Cats were quick to make use of a late tripping call on Sean Moleschi to press the man advantage and, with 41 seconds left on the clock, add another goal to end the frame 3-2 for Sicamous.

The third frame saw a little more friction on the ice, as indicated by the increasing number of penalty calls.

In the period’s second half, Justin Hodgson found an opening from the side of the Creston net and added to Sicamous’ tally, making the score 4-3.

Two minutes later, the Cats’ Carson Small took the puck down the ice on a short-handed breakaway to surprise Eagles netminder Cole Steinke with a goal at 4:47.

Fights late in the frame didn’t help either team, but the score remained at 4-3 until the buzzer, giving the Eagles the win.

Plessis was named the game’s away star.

Saturday night, Sept. 22, the Sicamous Eagles were at the Kimberley Civic Centre where they attempted to disarm the Dynamiters.

Goals were few and far between for either team, with the Dynamiters lighting up the board midway in the second period and adding a power-play conversion early in the third period.

The Eagles’ single was scored in the last 34 seconds of the game by Nicholas Cossa off of Aaron Plessis and Josh Olson.

Eagles netminder Brett Atkins was named the games away star, stopping 31 shots on net throughout the night.

Next up for the Sicamous Eagles is a Friday, Sept. 28 road trip to Kamloops to face off against the Storm. Saturday, Sept. 29, the Eagles are back in town to host the Revelstoke Grizzlies.

And on Sunday, Sept. 30, it’s a 2 p.m. matinée for the boys when they face the Chase Heat at the Art Holding Memorial Arena.

