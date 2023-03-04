Sicamous Eagles find their flight path blocked by Revelstoke Grizzlies

Eagles lose 2-1 in game one of round No. 2; face off again tonight in Revelstoke at 7 p.m.

The Revelstoke Grizzlies took the win in the first game of the KIJHL Doug Birks division second round of playoffs at the Revelstoke Forum. (Black Press file photo)

The Sicamous Eagles flew straight into a formidable opponent, the Revelstoke Grizzlies, and lost their first game of the playoffs’ second round Friday, March 3.

After beating the Kamloops Storm in the Doug Birks Division’s first round of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League playoffs, the Eagles traveled to Revelstoke in game No. 1 of the second round, losing 2-1 to the Grizzlies.

Revelstoke took 46 shots on goal compared to Sicamous’ 25, and the Eagles had five penalties on the board by the end of the game while the Grizzlies had only three.

While Noah Edstrom’s Eagles goal, assisted by Daniel Kroon and Cortt Callison, was the only one in the first period, the team wasn’t able to get past Revelstoke goaltender Jozef Kuchalso again.

In the second, Revelstoke’s Brady Augot tied the game unassisted and in the third, David Coyle took help from Carter Bettenson on a power play to take the lead. Logan McLeod clinched the game on an empty net with just over two minutes left.

The teams match up again tonight, Saturday, March 4, at the Revelstoke Forum. Puck drops at 7 p.m.

READ MORE: Sicamous Eagles soar into second round of KIJHL Teck Cup playoffs

READ MORE: In Review: Discussing the Cyclone Taylor Cup, coming to Revelstoke this April

@willson_becca

rebecca.willson@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

hockeyKIJHLRevelstoke GrizzliesSicamous