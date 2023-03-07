The Sicamous Eagles have fallen to the Revelstoke Grizzlies in the first three games of the second-round playoffs in the KIJHL’s Doug Birks Division. (Black Press file photo)

The Sicamous Eagles have fallen to the Revelstoke Grizzlies in the first three games of the second-round playoffs in the KIJHL’s Doug Birks Division. (Black Press file photo)

Sicamous Eagles’ flight delayed by Revelstoke Grizzlies

Revelstoke wins first 3 games of second round of playoffs, puck drops at 7:30 tonight on home ice

The Sicamous Eagles have found a formidable opponent in the Revelstoke Grizzlies in the quest for the Teck Cup.

The Kootenay International Junior Hockey League playoffs are well underway, and the Eagles advanced to the second round of play at the end of last month.

So far, the match-up of Eagles versus Grizzlies has proven favourable for Revelstoke, as the first two games at the Revelstoke Forum were dominated by the home team and so was last night’s head-to-head on Sicamous ice.

On Saturday, March 4, the Eagles were taken down 5-2, and on Monday, March 6, the game was tied at four at the end of regular play and was forced into double overtime. The Grizzlies took the win for a 5-4 finale.

The next game is played tonight, Tuesday, March 7 at 7:30 p.m. at the Sicamous and District Recreation Centre.

READ MORE: Two Sicamous organizations band together to teach and help each other

@willson_becca
rebecca.willson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

hockeyKIJHLSicamous

Previous story
Teck Okanagan Cup ski races returning to Nickel Plate Nordic Centre near Penticton

Just Posted

Shuswap Food Action members making the soup in Salmon Arm for school lunches are Sheena MacArthur, Hiromi Nakagawa and Linda Petavel. (Serena Caner photo)
Shuswap Food Action: Shuswap has capacity to feed everyone in region

A sledder was found unconscious March 2, 2023 on Owlhead trail and was transferred to Shuswap Lake General Hospital in Salmon Arm after receiving life-saving care from members of his group. (Black Press file photo)
Sicamous sledder rescued and sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries

Several police vehicles and ambulances were converged on the roadway next to the Starbucks drive-thru in Salmon Arm about 4:45 p.m. on Monday, March 6 where a vehicle had crashed into a concrete post. The yellow post can be seen embedded in the hood of the vehicle. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Police say incident near Salmon Arm Starbucks drive-thru result of money dispute

Kingfisher Boats has been able to fill a labour gap thanks to the Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot through employees like Sandro Araujo from Brazil. (Rhythm Productions photo)
Project brings multiple employees aboard Vernon boat company