Sicamous Eagles’ flight delayed by Revelstoke Grizzlies

Revelstoke wins first 3 games of second round of playoffs, puck drops at 7:30 tonight on home ice

The Sicamous Eagles have fallen to the Revelstoke Grizzlies in the first three games of the second-round playoffs in the KIJHL’s Doug Birks Division. (Black Press file photo)

The Sicamous Eagles have found a formidable opponent in the Revelstoke Grizzlies in the quest for the Teck Cup.

The Kootenay International Junior Hockey League playoffs are well underway, and the Eagles advanced to the second round of play at the end of last month.

So far, the match-up of Eagles versus Grizzlies has proven favourable for Revelstoke, as the first two games at the Revelstoke Forum were dominated by the home team and so was last night’s head-to-head on Sicamous ice.

On Saturday, March 4, the Eagles were taken down 5-2, and on Monday, March 6, the game was tied at four at the end of regular play and was forced into double overtime. The Grizzlies took the win for a 5-4 finale.

The next game is played tonight, Tuesday, March 7 at 7:30 p.m. at the Sicamous and District Recreation Centre.

