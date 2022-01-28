Sicamous Eagles forward Alex Smith is finding the back of the net this season

The Sicamous Eagles’ Alex Smith has been recognized for his scoring prowess.

A Jan. 28 Kootenay International Junior Hockey League media release focuses on the 19-year-old rookie from High River, Alta.

In the release, Smith said his good skating “allows him to open the ice a bit and drag a couple guys towards me.” This has in turn contributed to his playmaker-style of hockey where he’s always looking to find an open teammate.

The Eagles’ assistant coach and assistant general manager Rob Sutherland said Smith “has a nice long stride” and can “get moving really quick.”

Smith led the Eagles in goals scored with 13 as of Jan. 28. During this season, he said he’s become more confident shooting the puck.

“…I’ve been getting more scoring opportunities and capitalizing on those,” said Smith. “I have focused on shooting to score in practice and mentally being more confident on the ice…”

Smith’s been enjoying the Eagles’ new management and that’s helped his play too.

“Coach Nick (Deschenes) has brought a lot of intensity and new energy to the team,” he said. “Him and (new General Manager) Tyler Moore have come in and believed in us and wanted to turn things around. They have been a great help in our recent success.”

Read more: ‘Working together’: Sicamous Eagles’ new coach brings structure, consistency

Do you have something else we should report on? Email: zachary.roman@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Sicamous