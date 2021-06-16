Sicamous Eagles forward signs with University of Jamestown Jimmies

Philippe Lessard is known as a fast skater and good defensive player

Sicamous Eagles forward Philippe Lessard signed with the University of Jamestown Jimmies. (Sicamous Eagles image)

A Sicamous Eagles forward has signed with a university that competes in Division 1 of the American Collegiate Hockey Association.

Philippe Lessard, whose hometown is Edmonton, Alta., has committed to the University of Jamestown Jimmies.

Lessard played 50 games in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL), 48 with the Beaver Valley Nitehawks and two with the Sicamous Eagles.

According to a June 16 KIJHL news release, Lessard liked the opportunities Jamestown offered both on and off the ice.

Lessard is known as a fast skater, good defensive player and someone with a great work ethic that’s not afraid to battle in the corners or in front of the net.

“My two years in the KIJHL with the Nitehawks and the Eagles were very important in my development as a player and as a person,” said Lessard.

During his time with the Eagles, Lessard said he gained more confidence offensively. He said he thinks the level of coaching he received elevated his game and made him a more complete player.

Being from a large city, Lessard said he enjoyed his time in small communities while playing in the KIJHL.

“The level of hockey in the KIJHL offers a great challenge and it prepared me for the next step,” said Lessard.

