Sicamous Eagles gear up for first home game of the season

Games this season will not have fans in the stands due to COVID-19 but will be streamed online.

The Sicamous Eagles will be facing off on home ice for the first time this season as they take on the Revelstoke Grizzlies tonight.

The Eagles played their first exhibition game of the 2020/21 season against the Grizzlies in Revelstoke on Oct. 31, which proved to be a nail-biter and had to be settled in a shootout.

The Eagles picked up a two goal lead early but by the end of the second period the Grizzlies had scored to make it a two-goal game.

Revelstoke tied things up with just over three minutes remaining in the game and neither team could break the deadlock before the end of the regulation time. After overtime failed to settle things as well, the Grizzlies brought it home in a shootout.

Unfortunately, few witnessed the five-hole lamplighter that ended the game as there were no fans in the stands at the Revelstoke Forum due to COVID-19, and technical issues had halted the broadcast.

The Eagles pledged that for the first game of the season at the Sicamous and District Rec Centre, the technical difficulties will be ironed out and fans will be able to get their hockey fix by streaming the game through www.HockeyTV.com.

The Nov. 7 contest will be the Eagles’ last exhibition game. They kick off their regular season on the road against the Golden Rockets on Friday, Nov. 13 and their regular season home opener will be another tilt with the Grizzlies on Nov. 17.



