Sicamous Eagles goalies start 2022 with impressive performances

The Sicamous Eagles started 2022 on a high note with a 5-0 win against the 100 Mile House Wranglers on Jan. 2.

The Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) squad travelled to the Wranglers’ home ice for the game and things got rough quickly.

In the first period, the Wranglers received two game misconduct penalties for checks to the head and the Eagles received one.

Cooler heads prevailed in the second period and the Eagles got to work on the score sheet.

Tayce Miller was first to score for the Eagles, netting his first of the season with an assist from Kingsley Brockett. Midway through the period, Dmitry Dyskin made it 2-0 Eagles. Before the period was over, Alex Smith scored his eighth goal of the season to give the Eagles a commanding 3-0 lead heading into the final frame.

Just three minutes and 50 seconds into the third period, Dyskin netted his second of the contest. Less than a minute later, Hayden Fast added one final marker and the Eagles flew to the finish line with a 5-0 lead.

Eagles netminder Gage Reimer had a slow but stellar evening, stopping all 14 of the shots he faced and recording a shutout. The Eagles’ Jordan Radke was named the game’s first star.

On Jan. 4, the Eagles headed to Revelstoke to face the Grizzlies. This time, it was the Eagles who got shut out as the Grizzlies scored four unanswered goals en route to a 4-0 victory.

However, Eagles goaltender Jordan Lott had quite the impressive game. He faced a staggering 69 shots and still managed to stop 65 of them. For reference, the most shots a goalie has faced in an NHL game since the 1959-60 season is 73, when the Quebec Nordiques’ Ron Tugnutt stopped 70 of the Boston Bruins’ 73 shots in a game that ended in a 3-3 tie.

