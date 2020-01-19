Sicamous Eagles

Sicamous Eagles have late-season struggle ahead to maintain playoff hopes

A loss against the Columbia Valley Rockies on Jan. 18 put the Sicamous squad further in the hole.

The unfamiliar rhythms and roster of a team from out of their conference did not bode well for the Sicamous Eagles when the Columbia Valley Rockies came to town on Saturday, Jan. 18.

The teams each put a goal on the board in the opening period as Liam Wong got the Rockies off to an early lead and Owen Spannier potted the equalizer for the Eagles in the final minutes.

The Rockies made full use of a pair of Eagles penalties in the opening five minutes of the second period surging ahead to a 3-1 lead. Seconds after the third Rockies goal, Brayden Haskell capitalized on play set up by Isaac Thomas and Jakob McLean to make it clear the home team would make a game of it.

Hunter Rambow of the Rockies scored late in the second to leave the score 4-2 as the teams headed into the dressing room for the second intermission.

Loclyn Kabatoff put the Rockies three-goal ahead just before the halfway point of the period, leaving the Eagles with a deep hole to climb out of and a short clock to do it on. The last movement on the scoreboard was Carter Courtney’s first goal on the Eagles, which he scored on the power play in the game’s final minute.

With just over a month left in the regular season and a 12-24-1 record, the Eagles have eight points in the standings to make up if they hope to catch their nearest divisional rivals the Kamloops Storm. A mighty effort will be required down the stretch if they hope to secure a playoff berth.

The first stop on what is hoped to be a comeback crusade for the Eagles will be a showdown with the North Okanagan Knights at the Nor-Val Centre in Armstrong on Friday, Jan. 24. The Eagles have played the Knights twice this season and each team has earned a win leaving a score unsettled for the Friday night matchup. The Knights have taken a league-standings pummeling similar to the one the Eagles have endured leaving them with an 11-21-1 record and fourth place in the Bill Ohlhausen division.

Following the matchup against the Knights, the Eagles will host the Summerland Steam on Jan. 25. The Eagles have fared well against the Steam, pulling off a 5-4 overtime win in the opposing barn in December and then beating them 6-3 on Jan. 11.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
