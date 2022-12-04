Sicamous Eagles hope to melt Chase Heat

The Battle of the Shuswap highlights Kootenay International Junior Hockey League action Sunday, Dec. 3.
The Sicamous Eagles host the Chase Heat at 2 p.m. at the Sicamous Recreation Centre.
The Heat have lost six in a row, including a 4-0 decision to the Storm in Kamloops Saturday, Dec. 2. Chase hasn’t won since a 4-2 home-ice victory Thursday, Nov. 10, against the Kelowna Chiefs.
Sicamous is playing its first game of the new month. Their last contest was an impressive 8-0 home-ice win Sunday, Nov. 27, against the Castlegar Rebels.
The Eagles have lost three of their last five games.
Sicamous (12-9-2-0) sits third in the Doug Birks Division, two points behind Kamloops (13-8-0-2), and 10 points ahead of Chase.
The Heat (7-13-0-2) are three points up on the fifth-place 100 Mile House Wranglers (6-17-0-1) with two games in hand. The Wranglers visit Kamloops Sunday evening.
