Sicamous Eagles hope to melt Chase Heat

KIJHL - Shuswap rivals meet each other in Sicamous Sunday afternoon, 2 p.m., Dec. 3

Sicamous Eagles (red) host the Chase Heat in KIJHL action Sunday, Dec. 3, at 2 p.m. at the Sicamous Recreation Centre. (Rick Koch File Photo)

The Battle of the Shuswap highlights Kootenay International Junior Hockey League action Sunday, Dec. 3.

The Sicamous Eagles host the Chase Heat at 2 p.m. at the Sicamous Recreation Centre.

The Heat have lost six in a row, including a 4-0 decision to the Storm in Kamloops Saturday, Dec. 2. Chase hasn’t won since a 4-2 home-ice victory Thursday, Nov. 10, against the Kelowna Chiefs.

Sicamous is playing its first game of the new month. Their last contest was an impressive 8-0 home-ice win Sunday, Nov. 27, against the Castlegar Rebels.

The Eagles have lost three of their last five games.

Sicamous (12-9-2-0) sits third in the Doug Birks Division, two points behind Kamloops (13-8-0-2), and 10 points ahead of Chase.

The Heat (7-13-0-2) are three points up on the fifth-place 100 Mile House Wranglers (6-17-0-1) with two games in hand. The Wranglers visit Kamloops Sunday evening.

KIJHLShuswapSicamous