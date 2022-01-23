Sicamous Eagles host 100 Mile House in KIJHL action Sunday

Game time is 2 p.m. at Sicamous Rec Centre, followed by Skate With The Eagles session at 4:30 p.m.

There’s Kootenay International Junior Hockey League action in Sicamous Sunday afternoon, Jan. 23.

The Eagles host the slumping 100 Mile House Wranglers at the Sicamous Recreation Centre. Game time is 2 p.m. The game will be followed by a Skate with the Eagles session in support of Unplug and Play from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

The Wranglers have lost nine in a row, including being swept by the Grizzlies in Revelstoke Friday and Saturday, 4-2 and 7-0. Also included in the nine-game slide is a 5-0 loss to the Eagles in 100 Mile House Jan. 2.

Sicamous is coming off its first loss under new head coach and general manager Nick Deschenes, as the Birds fell 4-1 to the Steam in Summerland Saturday, Jan. 22.

Dmytry Dyskin had the only goal for Sicamous, which had won its first three games with Deschenes behind the bench.

Gage Reimer made 24 saves for the Eagles (9-19-2-0), who have a three-point lead on the fifth-place Wranglers in the Doug Birks Division. Sicamous is 10 points behind the Chase Heat, who beat the Kamloops Storm 2-1 Friday at the Art Holding Memorial Arena.

Tanner Chapman and Dylan Handel had the goals for Chase while Jack Osmond made 30 saves in net for the win.

The two teams play again Sunday at 5 p.m. in Kamloops.

