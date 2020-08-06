Jaxon Danilec tries to strip the puck away from a Kelowna Chiefs player before Cole Steinke makes a pad save. Danilec was one of the top scoring rookies in the KIJHL in the 2019/2020 season. (Dunsmoor Creative/KIJHL)

Sicamous Eagles’ Jaxon Danilec moving on to Alberta Junior A team

Following a divisional MVP performance, the Olds Grizzlys came calling

An MVP season with the Sicamous Eagles was enough to propel Jaxon Danilec right out of Junior B Hockey.

Danilec, a forward out of Prince George who made a splash in his rookie season with the Eagles, recently signed with the Olds Grizzlys, a Junior A club in the Alberta Junior Hockey League.

Read More: ICBC stats reveal where most vehicle collisions are occurring in Salmon Arm

Read More: B.C. would not send students back to school if there was ‘overwhelming risk’: Horgan

It is easy to see why the Grizzlys came calling based on Danilec’s performance for the Eagles in the 2019/2020 season.

In 43 games as an Eagle, the young skater put up 29 goals and 28 assists. He was named the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League Doug Birks Division’s MVP and rookie of the year. The Eagles also honoured Danilec with their top forward and rookie of the year awards.

“We are very excited to be moving another Eagles player on to the next level and we can’t wait to see what your hockey future has in store for you. Keep up the hard work Jaxon and fly like an Eagle in Olds,”a statement from the team reads.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

hockeySicamous

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canucks tame Minnesota Wild 4-3 to even NHL qualifying series
Next story
Canucks blank Wild 3-0, take series lead in penalty-filled NHL qualifying clash

Just Posted

Roots & Blues announces ticket giveaway ahead of online festival

The festival is streaming free online this year, but those who pre-register can win passes for 2021.

Sicamous Eagles’ Jaxon Danilec moving on to Alberta Junior A team

Following a divisional MVP performance, the Olds Grizzlys came calling

Fire at Marble Point near Sicamous now under control

Two days of work on the fire has reduced its size and controlled it

ICBC stats reveal where most vehicle collisions are occurring in Salmon Arm

Statistics for property damage only and casualty crashes span four year period

Morning Start: Water can freeze and boil at the same time

Your morning start for Thursday, August 6, 2020

371 British Columbians battling COVID-19, health officials confirm

Thursday (Aug. 6) saw a second straight day of nearly 50 new confirmed cases

Visitors and non-residents entering closed remote B.C. First Nation’s territories

With limited resources, they say they don’t have any authority or power to enforce the closures

UBC loses appeal on Fisheries Act convictions

BC Supreme Court upholds order to pay $1.55-million fine

Masks to be mandatory on BC Transit, TransLink starting Aug. 24

Both BC Transit and TransLink made the announcement in separate press releases on Thursday

‘Just being stupid’: B.C. premier slams abusive customers at Greater Victoria restaurant

Restaurant said rude customers reduced its hosts to tears

Acclaimed B.C. actor Brent Carver passes away

Carver, one of Canada’s greatest actors with a career spanning 40 years, passed away at home in Cranbrook

B.C. would not send students back to school if there was ‘overwhelming risk’: Horgan

Plan has left many parents across the province worried about their children’s safety

Canucks blank Wild 3-0, take series lead in penalty-filled NHL qualifying clash

Jacob Markstrom stops 27 shots to lead Vancouver past Minnesota

Ryga Arts Festival to include live events

Arts festival in Summerland will feature live and online performances

Most Read