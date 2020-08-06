Sicamous Eagles’ Jaxon Danilec moving on to Alberta Junior A team

Jaxon Danilec tries to strip the puck away from a Kelowna Chiefs player before Cole Steinke makes a pad save. Danilec was one of the top scoring rookies in the KIJHL in the 2019/2020 season. (Dunsmoor Creative/KIJHL)

An MVP season with the Sicamous Eagles was enough to propel Jaxon Danilec right out of Junior B Hockey.

Danilec, a forward out of Prince George who made a splash in his rookie season with the Eagles, recently signed with the Olds Grizzlys, a Junior A club in the Alberta Junior Hockey League.

Read More: ICBC stats reveal where most vehicle collisions are occurring in Salmon Arm

Read More: B.C. would not send students back to school if there was ‘overwhelming risk’: Horgan

It is easy to see why the Grizzlys came calling based on Danilec’s performance for the Eagles in the 2019/2020 season.

In 43 games as an Eagle, the young skater put up 29 goals and 28 assists. He was named the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League Doug Birks Division’s MVP and rookie of the year. The Eagles also honoured Danilec with their top forward and rookie of the year awards.

“We are very excited to be moving another Eagles player on to the next level and we can’t wait to see what your hockey future has in store for you. Keep up the hard work Jaxon and fly like an Eagle in Olds,”a statement from the team reads.



jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

hockeySicamous