Sicamous Eagles’ KIJHL season over; Chase Heat on brink of elimination

The Sicamous Eagles’ season is over and the Chase Heat are on the brink of elimination following Kootenay International Junior Hockey League Teck Cup playoff action Saturday, Feb. 26.

The Revelstoke Grizzlies scored the game’s first four goals at the Sicamous Recreation Centre and rolled to a 7-3 win over the Eagles and a four-game sweep of their Doug Birks Divisional matchup.

The Eagles did all of their scoring in the third period with goals coming from Hayden Fast (powerplay), Tayce Miller and Jace Ticknor.

Jordan Lott took the loss in goal, making 29 saves while Jozef Kuchaslo made 15 saves for the Grizzlies, who will take on the winner of the series between the Chase Heat and Kamloops Storm in the divisional final.

At the Art Holding Memorial Arena in Chase, the Kamloops Storm took a commanding three games to one lead in the best-of-seven divisional semifinals by edging the Heat 2-1.

Harrison Ewert opened the scoring on a powerplay for Kamloops in the first period, and Ryan Larsen scored the eventual game-winner four minutes into the middle frame.

The Heat were finally able to solve Storm netminder Colton Phillips-Watts when Aiden Brown scored an unassisted shorthanded marker with just over three minutes remaining. Chase, however, could not get the equalizer.

Phillips-Watts finished the night with 27 saves while Jack Osmond stopped 28 shots in the Heat goal.

Game 5 is Monday, Feb. 28, in Kamloops. If the Heat force Game 6, it will be at the Art Holding Memorial Arena Tuesday, March 1.

