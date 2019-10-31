With the Chase Heat already up 2-1 over the Sicamous Eagles in the first period, the Heat’s Trevor Kennedy tries to knock in the puck behind Sicamous Eagles goalie Koltin Dodge. Kennedy would score with just over a minute to go in the third period, taking the Heat to a 4-3 lead. The Heat would add another and down the Eagles by a final score of 5-3. (Rick Koch photo)

Sicamous Eagles lose to Chase Heat in mid-week KIJHL match-up

Sicamous squad slips below Heat in divisional standings

The Chase Heat have overtaken the Sicamous Eagles in divisional standings after the KIJHL teams met on Tuesday, Oct. 29.

The game at Chase’s Art Holding Memorial Arena began with a goal for the home team just seconds after the opening face-off. Hayden Wiebe scored on a play set up by Breckin Erichuk and Brandon Gremaud.

With two Heat players sitting in the box on a pair of tripping penalties called seconds apart, the visitors went to work with a two-man advantage. Trevor Ebeling passed to Jaxon Danilec who slapped it home to get the Eagles on the board just after the halfway point of the period.

Read More: Ranchero Elementary student reports being followed by suspicious driver

Read More: New parking meters: Salmon Arm to get them, the question remains when

The Heat regained the lead with a goal from Erichuk a few minutes later, and the home team kept the lead into the first intermission.

The Eagles came out hungry for the lead in the second period, tying it up in the opening minutes with an unassisted goal from Tristan Walz. Working on another power-play opportunity, Danilec marked the scoreboard with his second goal of the night assisted by Owen Spannier. The Eagles had all the momentum heading into the dressing room after the second period, but with only one goal separating the teams it remained anyone’s game.

The Heat came out and scored in the opening minute of the third — Erichuk’s second of the night.

The tense tie persisted deep into the third period. Koltin Dodge in the Eagles net was pummelled by the Heat, who put 20 shots on net over the course of the period. The game seemed to be bound for overtime but then, with just over a minute to go, the Heat slipped the puck by Dodge, giving them a late lead. The Eagles promptly pulled Dodge in favour of an extra skater, but they were unable to score an equalizer. The Heat got a hold of the puck and Caleb Biensch put it in the empty net to wrap up a 5-3 win for the home team.

Read More: Salmon Arm grad shares struggles with trauma and addiction

Read More: Co-workers raise money for truck driver injured in North Shuswap accident

The result of Tuesday night’s game put the Heat one point ahead of the Eagles in the Doug Birks division of the League’s Okanagan/Shuswap conference. The Heat sit in second place behind the Revelstoke Grizzlies and the Eagles are in third place.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
Bianca Andreescu withdraws from WTA Finals due to injury

Just Posted

Ranchero Elementary student reports being followed by suspicious driver

School notifies parents, RCMP of Oct. 30 incident near Mallory Road bus stop

New parking meters: Salmon Arm to get them, the question remains when

Parking plan not quite complete, cost of ‘smart’ meters could slow down implementation

Salmon Arm grad shares struggles with trauma and addiction

Writing helps author Matthew Heneghan through difficult rehabilitation

Co-workers raise money for truck driver injured in North Shuswap accident

A GoFundMe page benefiting Rodney Dekker and his family is live

Handwritten letters offering to buy Shuswap homes not a scam

Letters used to source properties to invest in, respondents usually in financial distress

The nutritionists’ case for not setting limits on Halloween candy

Knowing how to curb monstrous appetites without being the party pooper can be tricky

Wildlife group reminds of pollution dangers after pelican hurt in Okanagan lake

The bird was found in a lake near Oliver

Fog horns in Vernon?

Fire department said it certainly sounds that way, but it’s not what you think it is

B.C. wines hold their own against international competition

The final judgement of B.C. wine tasting took place in Penticton

B.C. Attorney General warns trial lawyers about ICBC challenges

‘Be careful what you wish for,’ David Eby says of court restrictions

Abbotsford teacher suspended for inappropriately touching students despite warning

Three students said touching made them feel uncomfortable but wasn’t sexual in nature

Province has acted on 92% of wildfire, flood response recommendations

Ninety-nine of the 108 recommendations made in the Abbott-Chapman report have been acted on

Driver receives $1,500 fine for 2016 B.C. crash that killed girl, 15

Jacob Blanthorne initially faced 2 criminal offences for collision in Mission

RCMP warn of tax phone scam reported in Okanagan

Victims are being fooled by fake caller ID disguised as West Kelowna RCMP

Most Read