Sicamous Eagles lose to Chase Heat in mid-week KIJHL match-up

With the Chase Heat already up 2-1 over the Sicamous Eagles in the first period, the Heat’s Trevor Kennedy tries to knock in the puck behind Sicamous Eagles goalie Koltin Dodge. Kennedy would score with just over a minute to go in the third period, taking the Heat to a 4-3 lead. The Heat would add another and down the Eagles by a final score of 5-3. (Rick Koch photo)

The Chase Heat have overtaken the Sicamous Eagles in divisional standings after the KIJHL teams met on Tuesday, Oct. 29.

The game at Chase’s Art Holding Memorial Arena began with a goal for the home team just seconds after the opening face-off. Hayden Wiebe scored on a play set up by Breckin Erichuk and Brandon Gremaud.

With two Heat players sitting in the box on a pair of tripping penalties called seconds apart, the visitors went to work with a two-man advantage. Trevor Ebeling passed to Jaxon Danilec who slapped it home to get the Eagles on the board just after the halfway point of the period.

The Heat regained the lead with a goal from Erichuk a few minutes later, and the home team kept the lead into the first intermission.

The Eagles came out hungry for the lead in the second period, tying it up in the opening minutes with an unassisted goal from Tristan Walz. Working on another power-play opportunity, Danilec marked the scoreboard with his second goal of the night assisted by Owen Spannier. The Eagles had all the momentum heading into the dressing room after the second period, but with only one goal separating the teams it remained anyone’s game.

The Heat came out and scored in the opening minute of the third — Erichuk’s second of the night.

The tense tie persisted deep into the third period. Koltin Dodge in the Eagles net was pummelled by the Heat, who put 20 shots on net over the course of the period. The game seemed to be bound for overtime but then, with just over a minute to go, the Heat slipped the puck by Dodge, giving them a late lead. The Eagles promptly pulled Dodge in favour of an extra skater, but they were unable to score an equalizer. The Heat got a hold of the puck and Caleb Biensch put it in the empty net to wrap up a 5-3 win for the home team.

The result of Tuesday night’s game put the Heat one point ahead of the Eagles in the Doug Birks division of the League’s Okanagan/Shuswap conference. The Heat sit in second place behind the Revelstoke Grizzlies and the Eagles are in third place.

