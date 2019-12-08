Sicamous Eagles

Sicamous Eagles lose to league-leading Kimberley Dynamiters

The Eagles will be right back at it with a Sunday afternoon game against Chase.

Despite a strong showing in the third period, the Sicamous Eagles lost a tough home game, 7-3, against the KIJHL’s top team, the Kimberley Dynamiters on Friday, Dec. 6, at the Sicamous and District Recreation Centre.

The visitors wasted no time kicking off the scoring. The Dynamiters’ Jett Saharchuk scored less than two minutes into the first frame, and less than a minute later Cam Russell made the score 2-0 Dynamiters. Before the period was over two more goals from Carter Spring and Daniel Anton got by Cole Steinke and into the Eagles’ net.

Malik Kaddoura quickly got the Eagles on the board in the second period, capitalizing on a play set up by Jaxon Danilec and Michael Wong. Anton scored another just a minute after Kaddoura’s goal making the score 5-1 Dynamiters.

Back and forth play followed for most of the rest of the period, but with six minutes on the clock, Tyler Russell scored a sixth goal for Kimberley. Anton followed up in the final minute of the second frame to round out his hat-trick and leave the score 7-1 as the game entered the third. The Eagles bench made the decision to replace Steinke with Reed Mclennan following the seventh Dynamiters goal.

Early in the third, Noah Danforth of the Dynamiters was sent off on a five-minute hooking call and a non-fighting game misconduct. Owen Spannier capitalized on the opportunity to make the score 7-2. Kaddoura scored his second with 5:23 left to play but the Eagles couldn’t close the gap leaving a 7-3 outcome.

The loss returned the Eagles to last place in their division. Their 10-16-1 record puts them two points behind the 11-17-1 Kamloops Storm, but with two games in hand.

The Eagles host the Chase Heat for an afternoon game today at 2 p.m. The teams’ last meeting on Nov. 22 saw the Heat skate off with a 2-1 win.

