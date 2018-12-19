Sicamous Eagles lose to Posse, smash the Storm

Local KIJHL squad heads into Christmas break on a high note after 5-2 win

The Sicamous Eagles may have felt a sense of déjà vu while taking to the ice for their home game against the Princeton Posse on Friday, Dec. 14. The Posse made the trip to play at the Sicamous and District Rec Centre for the second weekend in a row, having picked up a shutout victory on their last trip. The Eagles were certainly eager to play hard and secure a different result.

Sebastien Archambault scored first for the Eagles assisted by Trysten Brookman and Jaron Bootsma. The Posse tied it up a few minutes later with a goal from Brendan Adams; they followed up with another goal in the final minute of the period, this one coming from Achille Casali.

After the first intermission, Aaron Plessis tied the game with an early period goal. A goal from Colby Rhodes at the game’s halfway point restored Princeton’s lead but some short-handed and unassisted heroics by the Eagles’ Colby Sherlock restored the tie. A second goal from Casali put the Posse ahead going into the final 20 minutes of play.

The Posse lead grew to 5-3 near the midpoint of the third period. The Eagles pulled Cole Steinke from between the pipes as the clock ticked down but Justin Fodchuk of the Posse got possession of the puck and put it in the empty net.

Eagles fans were treated to a second home game of the weekend when the Kamloops Storm came to town on Dec. 15. The Eagles came out gunning for the back of the net in the opening period. Jack Olson scored less than two minutes after the opening whistle to get the home team on the scoreboard. The Eagles took advantage of a lengthy power play with Tison Young of the Storm serving a four-minute spearing penalty. Sebastien Archambault potted a power-play goal to stretch the Eagles’ lead to two. Another goal from Jordan Sheasgreen left the Eagles three goals up on the visitors after 20 minutes.

The Storm retaliated early in the middle frame with a goal from Chris Thon.

Sherlock could not be stopped, first denying the Kamloops squad any momentum with a late-period unassisted goal and then tallying up his third of the weekend assisted by Plessis and Archambault after the final period got going.

Some penalty trouble for the Eagles led to a Kamloops goal with four minutes left to play but it was too little too late for the Storm to mount a comeback.

The win sends the hometown team into the Christmas break on a high note. Unless they have games of pond shinny planned with their families over Christmas, the Eagles will be off the ice until Dec. 27 when they meet the Beaver Valley Nitehawks on neutral ground at the Kamloops Memorial Arena. They will follow it up with another game in Kamloops against Fernie the following night before making the trip up to 100 Mile House to face the Wranglers on New Year’s Day.

Most Read