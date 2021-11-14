Sicamous Eagles’ offence erupts

KIJHL: Eagles score season-high nine times; wrap of league action Friday and Saturday

SATURDAY, NOV. 13:

Sicamous Eagles 9 Osoyoos Coyotes 4

The hometown Eagles spotted Osoyoos a 2-0 lead before exploding for its largest offensive output of the season.

Five of the nine goals came in the second period.

Sante Canderan scored his first goals of the year for the Eagles while Ethan Matiece also popped in a pair, both with the man advantage. Singles went to Chase Jarman, Alex Smith (shorthanded), Isaac Thomas, Lukas Vekved (powerplay) and Paison Butler.

Gage Reimer picked up the win in goal, making 34 saves while Tanner Johnson and Kenneth Marquart combined for 33 stops for the Coyotes.

Chase Heat 3 100 Mile House Wranglers 2 (Shootout)

Dylan Handel scored the only goal in the shootout for the hometown Heat as Chase goalie Roderic May stopped all three 100 Mile shooters.

The Wranglers forced overtime with a goal from Tyler Lalikeas at 15:06 of the third period.

Justin Vintgerlik and Garrett Martin scored in regulation time for the Heat. May finished with 31 saves while Wranglers netminder Casey Thomson stopped 43 shots in the game’s first 65 minutes.

Revelstoke Grizzlies 3 North Okanagan Knights 0

The visiting Grizzlies scored all of their goals in the third period. Collin Kozijn got the winner 68 seconds after the ice clean. Carter Bettenson, on a powerplay, added the insurance at 12:42, and Porter Trevelyan scored into an empty net with 66 seconds left.

Jozef Kuchaslo made 20 saves for his first KIJHL shutout while Gabriel Murrells-Allaway faced 14 shots in goal for the Knights.

Summerland Steam 4 Princeton Posse 3

Jack Lynes’ second goal of the middle frame at 15:14 turned out to be the game-winner for Summerland. Jake McCulley pulled the hometown Posse to within a goal at 4-3 at 15:47 of the third, but Princeton could not net the equalizer.

Grayson Chell and Haiden Parks had the other Summerland markers while Curtis Gould, on a powerplay, and Andrew Karam scored for the Posse.

Colton Macaulay picked up the win in goal for the Steam, making 36 saves. Cort Castonguay and Ryan Dusseault combined for 17 saves for the Posse.

Castlegar Rebels 4 Golden Rockets 1

Connor Funke’s shorthanded goal with 11 minutes left in regulation time pulled the visiting Rockets to within a goal. But markers from Nathan Dann and Justin Duguay in the final six-and-a-half minutes salted the game away for the Rebels.

Colton Day made 44 saves for Golden.

FRIDAY, NOV. 12

Summerland Steam 3 Sicamous Eagles 2

Three unanswered goals from Haiden Parks (PP), Tristan Weill (PP) and Michael Greenwood gave the Steam the come-from-behind two points on the road.

Isaac Thomas and Chas Sylvestre had given the Eagles a 2-0 lead.

Ben Lewis made 28 saves for the win in goal while Jordan Lott took the loss with 23 saves.

Princeton Posse 4 North Okanagan Knights 3 (Overtime)

Mason Mowat’s goal at 2:06 of overtime gave the hometown Posse the huge come-from-behind victory. Princeton was down 2-0 and 3-1.

Jake McCulley and Gavin McIntosh (PP) scored in the third to force overtime for the Posse while Tyler Rimstad’s only goal of the second period cut the North Okanagan lead to 2-1.

Kyle Bax, Nolan Thomas and Tyler Burke scored for the Knights, who received a 41-save performance from Jake Dubinksy. Dusseault made 25 saves for Princeton.

Kelowna Chiefs 8 100 Mile House Wranglers 1

After spotting the Cariboo visitors a 1-0 lead, the Chiefs erupted with eight unanswered markers, four coming in the first period with Jordan Lowry scoring three times (two coming on the powerplay).

Spencer Horning had the other, then would added a second goal on the powerplay in the middle frame. Ty Marchant, Patrick Ryenolds and Owen Slauson also scored with the man advantage for Kelowna, who finished the game 6-for-12 on the PP.

Frederick Larochelle had 28 saves for the Chiefs in goal.

Revelstoke Grizzlies 4 Osoyoos Coyotes 2

Second-period goals from Jake Wallace, with the man advantage, and Ethan Mattern snapped a 2-2 tie for the hometown Grizzlies.

There was no scoring in the third period.

Spencer Macdonald, with his first of the year, and Tevelyan scored in the opening frame for Revelstoke in support of goalie Brandon Weare, who finished with 26 saves.

Golden Rockets 6 Beaver Valley Nitehawks 3

Goals from six different players helped the Rockets start their weekend road swing off on the right foot with a big win in Fruitvale.

Derek Teare (powerplay), Brydon Foster, Andrew Teare (powerplay), Jordan Lario, Funke, and Henry Loewen scored for Golden, who trailed 1-0 after just 20 seconds following the national anthem. The teams were tied 1-1 after 20 minutes and Golden held a 4-2 lead heading into the third period.

Levi Hall got the win in goal, making 38 saves.

UPCOMING:

NORTH OKANAGAN KNIGHTS:

Next game: Friday, Nov. 19, vs Kelowna Chiefs, 7:15 p.m., Nor-Val Sports Centre;

SICAMOUS EAGLES

Next game: Tuesday, Nov. 16, vs Revelstoke Grizzlies, 7 p.m., Sicamous Recreation Centre;

CHASE HEAT

Next game: Wednesday, Nov. 17, at Kamloops Storm

Next home game: Saturday, Nov. 27, vs Revelstoke Grizzlies, 7 p.m., Art Holding Memorial Arena

REVELSTOKE GRIZZLIES

Next game: Tuesday, Nov. 16, at Sicamous Eagles;

Next home game: Tuesday, Nov. 23, vs Kamloops Storm, 7 p.m., Revelstoke Forum

SUMMERLAND STEAM

Next game: Friday, Nov. 19, vs Princeton Posse, 7:30 p.m., Summerland Arena;

PRINCETON POSSE

Next game: Friday, Nov. 19, at Summerland Steam;

Next home game: Saturday, Nov. 20, vs Chase Heat, 7 p.m., Princeton and District Arena

GOLDEN ROCKETS

Next game: Friday, Nov. 19, vs Fernie Ghostriders, 7:30 p.m., Golden Arena

READ MORE: Marchessault, Dadonov score 2 goals apiece as Knights dump Canucks 7-4 in Vegas

READ MORE: West Kelowna Warriors handle Vernon Vipers

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

KIJHL