Sicamous Eagles open KIJHL pre-season

Eagles win one of three weekend games at four-team slate in Rutland

Sicamous Eagles defenceman Devin McNair (5) wheels away from the check of Kelowna Chiefs foward Spencer Horning during KIJHL pre-season action Sunday, Sept. 11, in Rutland. (Tami Quan Photography)

The Sicamous Eagles began their Kootenay International Junior Hockey League pre-season schedule with a win in three tries.

The Eagles joined the host Kelowna Chiefs, North Okanagan Knights and Summerland Steam for a four-team round-robin event Sept. 9-11 in Rutland, each team playing one game per day.

Sicamous opened the tourney Friday with a 3-2 overtime win against the Steam. Alex Smith’s second goal of the game, unassisted, at 1:13 of OT was the winner. He opened the scoring late in the fist period. Ethan Maisonneuve gave the Birds a 2-1 lead heading into the third period.

Caleb Muri went the distance in goal, making 43 saves for the Eagles.

The Knights scored a 5-2 win over Sicamous Saturday. Smith scored his third of the weekend and Braden Weber had the other marker for the Eagles. Gage Reimer played the whole game in goal, taking the loss, while making 26 saves.

Sicamous finished the weekend with a 2-0 loss to the host Chiefs.

Muri made 32 saves for the Eagles while Brendan Smith stopped all 31 Sicamous shots for Kelowna.

The Eagles enterain the Princeton Posse in pre-season play Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 7 p.m., then wrap up the exhibition slate with a home-and-home this weekend against the Chase Heat. The two teams play Friday, Sept. 16, at the Sicamous Recreation Centre with the return match set for Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Art Holding Memorial Arena. Both games start at 7 p.m.

Sicamous begins the regular season with a weekend doubleheader at home Friday, Sept. 23, against Chase, and Saturday, Sept. 24, versus the 100 Mile House Wranglers. Both games will start at 7 p.m. at the rec centre.

