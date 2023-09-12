Sicamous Eagles play first exhibition weekend around golf tournament

Newly classified Junior A team ends first weekend of play with a win and a loss

The Sicamous Eagles had a busy first exhibition week in advance of their 2023/24 regular season.

The first exhibition game, Thursday, Sept. 7, ended with a 3-2 victory for the Kelowna Chiefs.

On Saturday, Sept. 9, the Eagles held the first annual Two Eagles Cup golf tournament, hosted by Eagle River Golf and Country Club, featuring two hole-in-one prizes of $10,000 or a patio boat.

Jake and Bev Dewitt and Rob and Tanya Bushell were the winners of the tournament.

Following the day of golf, the Eagles swooped onto the ice for their second exhibition game preceding the hockey season.

The Sept. 10 home game against the Kelowna Chiefs resulted in a 9-4 win for the Eagles.

Shots on goal were close, 45 for Sicamous and 43 for Kelowna.

Sicamous ended the game with 19 points and Kelowna came out with 10.

The Eagles’ next exhibition games will be played against the North Okanagan Knights in Sicamous Friday, Sept. 15 at 7 p.m., then in Armstrong the following day at 7:15.

Prices for season passes to Eagles games remain the same price as the team steps up to Junior A status this season. Ticket prices can be found at sicamouseagles.com and orders can be made by emailing sicamouseagleshc@gmail.com.

