Sicamous Eagles rally, treat fans to win over Princeton

Eagles down 2-0 to Posse in KIJHL play at Sicamous Rec Centre, charge back for 3-2 victory

Sicamous Eagles had a come-from-behind Halloween treat in store for their fans Saturday, Oct. 29.

The Eagles scored three unanswered goals – each coming in the in the final two minutes of all three periods – to edge the Princeton Posse 3-2 in Kootenay International Junior Hockey League action at the Sicamous Recreation Centre.

The Posse entertain the Summerland Steam in an afternoon contest at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30.

Ty Olsen, 93 seconds after the national anthem, and Kassius Kler at 16:23, staked the visitors to a 2-0, first-period lead but Alex Smith got one back for Sicamous at 18:00.

Cameron Whitelaw tied the contest with 12 seconds left in the second period, and Nate Bentham scored the Eagles’ game-winner at 18:36 of the third.

The Halloween weekend contest featured a penalty shot by Sicamous’ Parker Fournier midway through the second period. His attempt was stopped by Princeton goalie Ethan Rau, one of his 32 saves on the night.

Damon Cunningham made 29 saves for the Eagles, who improve to 6-5-1-0 for 13 points, good for second place in the Doug Birks Division, led by the 9-1-1-1 Revelstoke Grizzlies.

Princeton (8-3-0-1) remains atop the Bill Ohlhausen Division with a three-point lead over the Osoyoos Coyotes.

The Eagles return to action Friday, Nov. 4, when they visit Summerland. Sicamous hosts the Kamloops Storm Saturday, Nov. 5, at the rec centre.

