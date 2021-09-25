Sicamous Eagles ready to soar once more as home opener approaches

Eagles general manager said lessons learned on and off the ice this year will benefit young players

The Sicamous Eagles hockey team will play their home opener for the 2021-22 KIJHL season on Oct. 2 at the Sicamous & District Recreation Centre. (File photo)

The Sicamous Eagles will take flight on Oct. 2.

The Junior B hockey team, part of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League, has their home opener that day at the Sicamous & District Recreation Centre.

Eagles Assistant general manager and coach, Rob Sutherland II, said entrance to this year’s home opener will be free.

“Come on out and support your team! Wear your Eagles jerseys, bring your bells, your clackers and let’s make some noise!” said Sutherland in a Sept. 24 email.

Eagles coach Gerald Bouchard said, he likes what he’s seeing on the ice so far, and credits the Eagles’ management team with putting together a strong squad.

Sutherland said the Eagles have been in Sicamous for a few weeks already, living in the Eagles’ Nest and getting to know each other on and off the ice.

Eagles general manager, Rob Sleeman, said he believes the lessons the team is taught off the ice are just as important as what’s taught on the ice.

“We plan to raise the team’s profile this year and want our team to be engaged and involved in their community,” said Sleeman.

“The players are anxious to not only get on the ice this season, they are looking forward to working with minor hockey, the pre-school and will be on hand to assist our seniors this winter with snow shovelling.”

Sutherland said he’s been focused on getting in touch with the community and expanding the team’s relationship with local businesses, corporate partners, fans and local hockey prospects.

He added the recreation centre has gone through a transformation. It has a new operator and a fresh new look, as well as a new covered entrance.

The Eagles will be following all public health protocols, and masks and proof of vaccination will be required for all fans.

Fans are encouraged to follow the Eagles’ Facebook page for more information on game day procedures, and to arrive at games early.

