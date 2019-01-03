Sicamous Eagles shut out in 100 Mile House

The Eagles were on the wrong side of a 5-0 road loss on New Year’s Day

The Sicamous Eagles met with some tough luck over the weekend, losing to Chase and Spokane. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)

It was not the best possible start to the new year for the Sicamous Eagles.

On a trip to 100 Mile House to play the Eagles found themselves across the ice from a red hot Wranglers offence. The home team came out strong, putting 14 shots on the Eagles’ net; goaltender Koltin Dodge stopped 13 of them, but just past the halfway mark of the period Nico Hemming scored to get the Wranglers on the board.

The Wranglers added another goal off the stick of Darian Long early in the second period and then tallied up two more from Joel Patsey and Kolby Page before the end of the period. Dodge was pulled from the net and replaced with Cole Steinke after the fourth 100 Mile House goal.

With a shutout looming tensions between the two teams came to a head with 13 minutes remaining. When the referees broke up the resulting scrum they handed out a misconduct penalty to a player on each team. they also ejected one Eagle and two Wranglers for game misconducts after a fight broke out between David Cloutier of the Eagles and Darian Long of the Wranglers. Roughing and cross checking penalties were also dealt out to members of each team.

Once the ejected players were clear of the ice play resumed and the Eagles tried to mount a comeback in back and forth action until the Wranglers got the advantage and scored their fifth goal of the night late in the period.

The Eagles returned to Sicamous stinging from a shutout defeat but will try to improve their fortunes at home against the Kelowna Chiefs on Jan. 4.

