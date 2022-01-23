Sicamous Eagles slam door on 100 Mile House

The Sicamous Eagles (dark jerseys) have blanked division rivals 100 Mile House Wranglers in three of five meetings in the KIJHL this season. The latest came Sunday afternoon, Jan. 23, at the Sicamous Recreation Centre with the Eagles handing the Wranglers a 10th straight loss, 4-0. (Black Press file photo)

Jordan Lott and Gage Reimer combined for 18 saves to help the hometown Sicamous Eagles blank the 100 Mile House Wranglers 4-0 in Kootenay International Junior Hockey League action Sunday, Jan. 23, at the Sicamous Recreation Centre.

Lott started the game and made two saves before leaving the contest nine minutes into the first period, replaced by Reimer.

The struggling Wranglers have lost 10 in a row and they have been blanked three times in their first five games against the Eagles this season.

The two teams meet again twice in February.

Dmitry Dyskin scored twice in the third period for Sicamous while Chase Jarman and Jordan Radke had first-period markers.

Loic Mainguy-Crepault did what he could to keep his team close, making 41 saves for 100 Mile House.

With the two points, the Eagles (10-19-2-1) have a five-point bulge over the Wranglers (8-22-0-1) in the battle for the final Doug Birks Division playoff spot.

Sicamous sits eight points back of the third-place Chase Heat, who had a late Sunday afternoon date (5 p.m.) with the second-place Storm in Kamloops.

