A pair of home games at the Sicamous and District Rec Centre resulted in two wins for the Sicamous Eagles. (File Photo) A pair of home games at the Sicamous and District Rec Centre resulted in two wins for the Sicamous Eagles. (File Photo)

Sicamous Eagles snap losing streak

Two wins to start February help dim the memory of tough January

The first month of 2019 may not have been kind to the Sicamous Eagles, but they seem poised to turn things around, starting off February with a pair of wins.

The odds seemed long for the Eagles when the 100 Mile House Wranglers came to Sicamous on Feb. 1. The Wranglers had shut the Eagles out at the start of January and also bested them 4-1 midway through the month.

The results of the previous games coupled with a Harley Bootsma goal to give the visitors an early lead in the Feb. 1 meeting could easily have taken the wind out of the Eagles’ sails and led them to be defeated once more.

It didn’t.

The Eagles tied the game up off the stick of Colton Yaremko assisted by Josh Olson with six minutes to go in the first period. The Wranglers restored their lead with 60 seconds on the clock.

After the first intermission back and forth play ensued, with goaltenders at both ends of the ice facing no shortage of pressure.

Related:Eagles lose to Storm closing out luckless January

Olson solved Wranglers netminder Jakob Gullmes 13 minutes into the middle frame; it was the period’s only goal.

The third period showed there is no love lost between the Eagles and Wranglers. Two minutes in, Jacob Chafe of the Eagles and Darian Long from the Wranglers were both penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Yaremko potted his second of the game at 12:22 this one assisted by Dallas Stewart and Trysten Brookman.

Things got ugly between the two teams at the halfway point of the period. Two separate fights broke out and once the officials had broken them up James Kase Hunter and Jack Olson of the Eagles and Jayce Schweizer and Darian Long of the Wranglers were all ejected from the game. Assorted other penalties for actions outside of the fights were awarded and the Eagles and Wranglers who had not been ejected played on.

The Eagles capped off their win with a Sean Thornton goal two minutes before the final buzzer.

Bruised from their clash with the Wranglers but basking in the glow of victory for the first time in over a month the Eagles prepared to host the Grand Forks Border Bruins on Feb. 2.

Related:Sicamous Eagles play two overtime thrillers

The home team potted a pair in the opening 20 minutes, the first came from Aaron Plessis and the second from Sean Moleschi.

The Bruins found their feet in the middle period, scoring five minutes in and then following it with a shorthanded one-man effort from Josh Garlough-Bell to tie the game.

Colby Sherlock restore the home team’s lead with four minutes before the second intermission but the Bruins replied with a goal of their own.

Garlough-Bell got himself in trouble with the referee in the opening minute of the the third period; he was sent to the box for cross-checking giving the Eagles an power-play opportunity. Jordan Sheasgreen capitalized, scoring the Eagles’ fourth.

Justin Hodgson made it 5-3 with nine minutes to go, and the home team skated out the clock ending a two-win weekend.

The Eagles seem comfortable on home ice and they will stay their for a game against the Summerland Steam on Friday, Feb. 8.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Team Cotter wins men’s provincial curling title

Just Posted

Column: Birds contribute to health of Shuswap forests

Shuswap Outdoors/Hank Shelley

Letter: Income doesn’t keep up with taxes

There is a question that has been with me for several years.… Continue reading

Letter: Fossil fuels and other gases best left in the ground

Tom Fletcher, in his piece on liquefied natural gas (LNG), has missed… Continue reading

Column: Open house a chance to help shape future of Salmon Arm rec centre

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

Video: Sicamous school hosts magical event

Parkview Elementary hosted a makerspace and magic show as part of Unplug and Play week.

General Motors disputes UNIFOR’s Super Bowl ad

GM announced last fall it will close its factory in Oshawa, Ont.

Search for missing Merritt cowboy suspended

Ben Tyner, 32, was last seen the afternoon of Jan. 26, at the Nicola Ranch where he worked

Taking the Super Bowl to the streets

For NFL fans, it’s the biggest day of the year

Team Cotter wins men’s provincial curling title

Team Cotter from Kelowna and Vernon wins 2019 B.C. Men’s Curling Championships Final 9-4

Emotional support concept can harm legitimate service animals

True service animals are trained and certified

Historica Canada asks Conservatives to pull spoof of ‘Heritage Minute’

Organization says it doesn’t approve of parodies being used for partisan political purposes.

Highway 97 remains closed after rock slide in Okanagan

There is no estimated re-opening time, however alternate routes are available

B.C. centre at forefront of treating mental health and addiction together

Addiction and mental illness often occur together but treating them together is so complex

Superbowl spikes power consumption pre-game

BC Hydro finds electricity use spikes in the kitchen before the big game

Most Read