Sicamous Eagles soar in first game of parents’ weekend

The Sicamous Eagles kicked off parents’ weekend on home ice Friday, Nov. 18, impressing family members with a 6-1 win against the Chase Heat.

The Eagles started fast, scoring three times in the first period. First, Nash Hodgetts assisted by Riley Teulon opened the scoring within the first two minutes, followed by a power play goal by Alex Smith assisted by Sean Smith and Nicholas Hughes. The third first-period goal was scored at the 17-minute mark, by Sean Smith assisted by Reid Tisdale and Alex Smith.

The second period featured two power play goals, the first by Teulon assisted by Aiden Kalin and Colby Agyeman, and the second by Reid Tofteland assisted by Ezra Chan.

The final frame saw the Heat change goalies before a 9:59 goal by Chase’s Mikkel Hrechka assisted by Jalen Davidson and Maddex Bignell.

That would prove to be the Heat’s only goal of the game, with the Eagles adding their sixth goal at 14:16 thanks to Tisdale, assisted by Hughes.

Parents’ weekend continues with two more home games, one on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. against the Bear Valley Nighthawks, and the weekend finishes up against the Revelstoke Grizzlies Sunday, Nov. 20 at 2 p.m. All games will be played at the Sicamous & District Rec Centre.

45 family members cheered on the Eagles at Friday’s game. For Saturday’s game, Eagles players will be wearing their purple Movember jerseys for Hockey Fights Cancer night.

@willson_becca

rebecca.willson@saobserver.net

