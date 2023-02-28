Sicamous Eagles soar into second round of KIJHL Teck Cup playoffs

Eagles beat out Kamloops Storm 2-1, take on Revelstoke Grizzlies next

A screenshot from the livestream playoff game seven between the Sicamous Eagles and the Kamloops Storm, Monday, Feb. 27 in Kamloops. The Eagles and Storm shake hands after the Eagles won 2-1. (Sicamous Eagles- Facebook)

The Sicamous Eagles are flying high after winning the first round of the Teck Cup playoffs.

Round one of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League saw the Eagles up against the Kamloops Storm, who forced the match-up into a seventh game on Saturday, Feb. 25.

Game seven was played in Kamloops last night, Monday, Feb. 27, and the Eagles took the win, 2-1, to advance in the playoffs.

The Storm outshot the Eagles 36 to 12, but Aiden Kalin’s two goals edged out Lucas Schmid’s one for Kamloops, launching the Eagles into the upcoming head-to-head versus the Revelstoke Grizzlies in the second round of the Doug Birks division Teck Cup playoffs.

READ MORE: Two Sicamous orgnizations band together to teach and help each other

READ MORE: Sicamous Eagles defenceman and head coach recognized by KIJHL

@willson_becca

rebecca.willson@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

hockeyKIJHLSicamous