A screenshot from the livestream playoff game seven between the Sicamous Eagles and the Kamloops Storm, Monday, Feb. 27 in Kamloops. The Eagles and Storm shake hands after the Eagles won 2-1. (Sicamous Eagles- Facebook)

A screenshot from the livestream playoff game seven between the Sicamous Eagles and the Kamloops Storm, Monday, Feb. 27 in Kamloops. The Eagles and Storm shake hands after the Eagles won 2-1. (Sicamous Eagles- Facebook)

Sicamous Eagles soar into second round of KIJHL Teck Cup playoffs

Eagles beat out Kamloops Storm 2-1, take on Revelstoke Grizzlies next

The Sicamous Eagles are flying high after winning the first round of the Teck Cup playoffs.

Round one of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League saw the Eagles up against the Kamloops Storm, who forced the match-up into a seventh game on Saturday, Feb. 25.

Game seven was played in Kamloops last night, Monday, Feb. 27, and the Eagles took the win, 2-1, to advance in the playoffs.

The Storm outshot the Eagles 36 to 12, but Aiden Kalin’s two goals edged out Lucas Schmid’s one for Kamloops, launching the Eagles into the upcoming head-to-head versus the Revelstoke Grizzlies in the second round of the Doug Birks division Teck Cup playoffs.

READ MORE: Two Sicamous orgnizations band together to teach and help each other

READ MORE: Sicamous Eagles defenceman and head coach recognized by KIJHL

@willson_becca
rebecca.willson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

hockeyKIJHLSicamous

Previous story
B.C.’s first Indigenous Golf Championship tees off in South Okanagan
Next story
THE MOJ: Revisiting a snap deadline trade done in minutes that changed Canucks history

Just Posted

City council decided on Feb. 27 that a tent encampment on 3rd Street SW, across from the Salvation Army building in Salmon Arm, must be moved by March 15. (Martha Wickett /Salmon Arm Observer)
Time to go: Tent encampment in Salmon Arm must be moved by March 15

B.C. Finance Minister Katrine Conroy speaks during a news conference as students enjoy a hot lunch at Ruth King Elementary in Langford, B.C., Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. (Chad Hipolito/Canadian Press)
Health care, housing and grants top B.C.’s 2024 Budget Day promises

A screenshot from the livestream playoff game seven between the Sicamous Eagles and the Kamloops Storm, Monday, Feb. 27 in Kamloops. The Eagles and Storm shake hands after the Eagles won 2-1. (Sicamous Eagles- Facebook)
Sicamous Eagles soar into second round of KIJHL Teck Cup playoffs

Pacific Woodtech’s Scott King shared this image of a ‘healthy, happy, climatically adapted’ Douglas fir growing at a test site in Golden during presentation to the Columbia Shuswap Regional Board on Jan. 19, 2023. (Pacific Woodtech/Scott King photo)
Vernon research station one of numerous test sites for climate-based seed transfer