The Sicamous Eagles (white) peppered North Okanagan Knights goalie Austin Seibel with 57 shots in a 7-1 KIJHL win at the Sicamous Recreation Centre Saturday, Jan. 14. (File photo)

The Sicamous Eagles (white) peppered North Okanagan Knights goalie Austin Seibel with 57 shots in a 7-1 KIJHL win at the Sicamous Recreation Centre Saturday, Jan. 14. (File photo)

Sicamous Eagles soar past North Okanagan Knights

KIJHL - Hometown Birds score seven unanswered goals in 7-1 victory; host 100 Mile House 2 p.m. Sunday

Seven unanswered goals lifted the hometown Sicamous Eagles to a 7-1 romp over the North Okanagan Knights in Kootenay International Junior Hockey League action Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Sicamous Recreation Centre.

The Eagles are back on home ice Sunday at 2 p.m. when they entertain the 100 Mile House Wranglers.

Matthew Johnston opened Saturday’s scoring with a shorthanded goal for the Knights five minutes and 57 seconds after the national anthem.

But it was all Sicamous after that.

Roan Girard tied the game for the Birds at 19:13 of the first. Tyler Burke’s unassisted goal at 2:45 of the second period turned out to be the game-winner. Aiden Kalin and Warrent Roberts-Lee added goals 64 seconds apart three minutes after Burke’s marker, and Brett Joseph made it 5-1 Eagles at 18:38.

Colton Schmidt, on a powerplay, and Roberts-Lee with his second of the game scored in the final 20 minutes.

Rhys Netherton made 26 saves for the win in goal while Austin Seibel stopped 50 shots in net for North Okanagan.

The victory moved the third-place Eagles (20-11-2-1) to within one point of the second-place Kamloops Storm (20-9-0-4) in the Doug Birks Division. Sicamous has a healthy 21-point lead over the fourth-place Wranglers.

The Knights (16-14-3-1) sit third in the Bill Ohlhausen Division, 10 points behind the second-place Osoyoos Coyotes, and six points ahead of the Summerland Steam.

North Okanagan will host the Steam Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the Nor-Val Sports Centre in Armstrong.

READ MORE: North Okanagan Knights downed by Kimberley Dynamiters in OT

READ MORE: BCHL all-star weekend in Penticton set to be first of its kind

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

KIJHLNorth Okanagan Regional DistrictSicamous

Previous story
Madeline Schizas holds off 16-year-old Ruiter to win Canadian figure skating title
Next story
B.C. Lions QB Nathan Rourke announces he’s signing with Jacksonville Jaguars

Just Posted

The Sicamous Eagles (white) peppered North Okanagan Knights goalie Austin Seibel with 57 shots in a 7-1 KIJHL win at the Sicamous Recreation Centre Saturday, Jan. 14. (File photo)
Sicamous Eagles soar past North Okanagan Knights

Environment Canada issued a fog advisory for much of B.C.’s Interior, warning of sudden near-zero visibility. (Environment Canada image)
Fog advisory issued for much of B.C. Interior

District of Sicamous council is sending a letter to the B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure to emphasize the need to prioritize and expedite the R.W. Bruhn Bridge replacement project due to safety hazards in its current state. (District of Sicamous photo)
Local governments petition province to prioritize Highway 1 bridge replacement at Sicamous

The Eagle Valley Rescue Society is one of the groups currently providing road rescue services within the Columbia Shuswap Regional District. (Eagle Valley Rescue Society/Facebook photo)
CSRD looks to fill gaps in road rescue services in North Okanagan-Shuswap