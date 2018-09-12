Jaron Bootsma of the Sicamous Eagles stick handles his way through two Nelson Leafs players during the Eagles’ home opener on Sept. 8. (Jodi Brak/Eagle Valley News)

Sicamous Eagles start hockey season with two losses

The Eagles kicked off the season with tough losses to the Golden Rockets and the Nelson Leafs.

The Sicamous Eagles kicked off KIJHL regular season play with a pair of tough losses to the Golden Rockets and the Nelson Leafs on Sept. 7 and 8.

The Sicamous team had lost a close game to the Rockets to start their pre-season schedule on Sept. 1. The Eagles hit the road to face Golden on Sept. 7.

Golden opened the scoring under three minutes after the puck dropped. Taking the man advantage in stride after Eagles forward Colton Yaremko landed himself in the box for misconduct and head contact, the Rockets’ Zach Salyn slipped the puck past Brett Akins to make the score 1-0 Golden.

The Eagles tied it up with a goal from Sebastien Archambault assisted by Justin Hodgson less than a minute later.

The Eagles soared into the lead with a power-play goal from Hodgson as Rockets’ D-man Samuel Lussier sat in the penalty box for elbowing.

The second period whipped by with neither team able to solve the opposing goaltender.

The Eagles carried the lead through most of the third period until, with just over two minutes remaining in regulation time, Jacob Dewar of the Rockets cradled the pass from Brendan Sime-Vivian and fired it into the Sicamous goal. The score remained tied and the game went into overtime.

Dewar brought his team the win with 58 seconds remaining in the first overtime period, wrapping up first star honours for himself. Sicamous’ Sebastien Archambault earned the second star.

The Eagles played their first home game of the regular season against the Nelson Leafs the following night.

Nelson struck first– a shorthanded goal from Scott Lancaster in the opening minute.

Hodgson picked up his second marker of the weekend on the power play to tie the game. The Leafs responded with another power-play goal to leave the score 2-1 after 20 minutes.

On another power play late in the second frame, Logan Wullum potted a goal to stretch Nelson’s lead to two.

Kaleb Comishin made the score 4-1 Nelson before the middle frame was over.

The final period passed scoreless, leaving the Eagles 0-2 for the weekend and the season. The Sicamous team will look to bounce back, hosting the Chase Heat on Sept. 14, followed by the Revelstoke Grizzlies on Sept.15.

Previous story
Silverbacks defenceman Akito Hirose signs to Minnesota State NCAA team

Just Posted

Affordable housing plan for Sicamous unveiled

Application for BC Housing grant to be submitted

Liberal MLA questions B.C.’s new rural political party, NDP ties

Proportional representation may draw out more fringe political parties

Salmon Arm Fair attendance best in 10 years

Weather cooperates with 121st annual, SuperDogs, lawnmower and chuckwagon races contribute

UPDATE: Head-on crash on Hwy. 97A sends four to hospital

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to a two-vehicle collision north of Enderby

ATM destroyed by explosion at credit union in Salmon Arm

The downtown SASCU branch remains open as the front entrance is repaired

Carole James unmoved by B.C. speculation tax concerns

Speculation tax triggered local ‘recession,’ B.C. mayors say

One of three rescued bear cubs in Banff likely eaten by grizzly

Parks Canada says they found the one-year-old bear’s carcass in early September after her GPS collar was stationary for 24 hours

Silverbacks defenceman Akito Hirose signs to Minnesota State NCAA team

News comes in advance of back-to-back games this weekend

Pressure to recruit French immersion teachers with increasing enrolment in B.C.

Provincewide popularity on the rise leading to nationwide recruiting drives

Housing Minister Selina Robinson touts B.C. government housing programs

Municipal leaders cheer new infrastructure funds

Half of young golfers surveyed plan to smoke pot on the links

British Columbia Golf and Inside Golf surveyed more than 5,400 golfers province-wide

Mother of baby revived at South Surrey, U.S. border ‘so grateful’

Six-month-old stopped breathing at Pacific Highway crossing

‘It’s coming straight for us’: Canadians in Florence’s path prepare for worst

Ottawa is warning Canadians to avoid all travel to that stretch of the U.S. East Coast.

Sicamous Eagles start hockey season with two losses

The Eagles kicked off the season with tough losses to the Golden Rockets and the Nelson Leafs.

Most Read