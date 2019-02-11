The Sicamous & District Recreation Centre is busy this week hosting both the Junior Prep Prospects Hockey Camp and the Beyond the White Lines Softball summer camp. Photo: Sicamous Rec Centre

Sicamous Eagles strong at home but lose on the road

The local KIJHL squad won by a narrow margin against the Summerland Steam

The Sicamous Eagles succeeded at home for the third game in a row against the Summerland Steam but fell to the Osoyoos Coyotes on the road.

On Friday, Feb. 8, the Eagles played host to the Steam at the Sicamous and District Rec Centre.

Neither team could get the puck past either goaltender in the opening period.

The Steam put 12 shots on Cole Steinke in the Eagles’ net while the Sicamous skaters had eight chances to score on Summerland’s Jared Breitkreuz.

Whether the cause was frustration due to the lack of scoring or animosity between the two teams, the officials had their hands full in the final two minutes of the first.

Two Steam players were dealt roughing penalties with two minutes left to play. Another scuffle at the buzzer led to a four-minute roughing call for Cairo Rogers of the Steam, as well as a delay of game penalty for Sebastien Archambault of the Eagles and a roughing penalty for David Cloutier.

Related:Sicamous Eagles snap losing streak

The second period was a similar story, passing scoreless with the Steam outshooting the Eagles once more.

Thirteen minutes ticked off the clock in the final period before Trysten Brookman scored the game’s only goal. The Eagles rode out their scant lead for the win.

The following night after a bus ride to Osoyoos, the Eagles took on the Coyotes. The home team scored early and often, racking up three goals in the opening period.

The Coyotes’ offensive pace slowed down somewhat after the first intermission, but they tallied their fourth goal of the evening 15 minutes into the period on the power play.

The Eagles manged to score their first goal of the night just 15 seconds after the Coyotes’ fourth.

Jordan Sheasgreen got the puck from Aaron Plessis who was set up by Nicholas Cossa and scored on Coyotes’ goaltender Daniel Paul.

The third period ticked away scoreless capping off a 4-1 defeat for the Eagles.

