Sicamous Eagles take beating from Storm and Grizzlies

The Sicamous Eagles put only one goal on the scoreboard as the opposing Kamloops Storm and Revelstoke Grizzlies ran up the score in a pair of weekend home games.

The Eagles dropped a 5-1 decision to the Storm and were thumped 9-1 by the Grizzlies.

An early power-play goal from Brandon Pelletier gave Sicamous an early lead in their Jan. 3 tilt against the Storm, but it would be their only goal of the game.

The Storm found their legs and put up three goals before the first period was over.

The Eagles swapped Cole Steinke for Koltin Dodge in net after the first period.

The visitors scored twice more in the second period leaving the score 5-1 at its end.

A scoreless third period secured the win for the Storm.

Read More: Winter storm warning issued for the Okanagan

Read More: Couples brave ice and snow for New Years Eve weddings in the North Shuswap

The Eagles took on the Revelstoke Grizzlies the following night, falling behind 2-0 in the first period.

Revelstoke’s dominance continued with three unanswered goals in the second period followed by a third-frame rampage of four more goals, leaving the score 9-0 with just over seven minutes to play.

Read More: Update: Power entirely restored following winter storms in the Shuswap

Read More: More than 60 people of Iranian background detained crossing from B.C. to U.S.

A goal from the Eagles’ Jakob McLean with 2:52 left to play was too little too late to get the Eagles back in the game.

The Eagles record has dipped to 11-20-1, leaving them six points behind the 14-19 Storm in divisional standings.

Next up for the Eagles, a road game against the Grizzlies on Tuesday, Jan. 7, (after the Eagle Valley News press deadline). A pair of games Jan. 10 and 11 for the Eagles will include the club’s parents’ weekend festivities and the ‘Pink at the rink’ cancer fundraiser.



jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter