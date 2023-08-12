Despite the best efforts of the Sicamous Eagles’ goaltender 100 Mile House Wrangler Jack Mulder scores a goal. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Sicamous Eagles to spread their wings on home ice for season opener

Regular play for 2023/24 season begins Sept. 22 against Kelowna Chiefs

The Sicamous Eagles are ready to soar back into regular-season play.

The 2023-2024 calendar for the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) was released Aug. 11, and the Eagles start the season on home ice on Sept. 22 against the Kelowna Chiefs.

Following the opener, the Eagles will fly to Chase to play the Heat on Sept. 23 and 100 Mile House on the 24th to face off against the Wranglers.

Back at home, the team finishes the first week of play against the visiting Wranglers on the 29th and takes on the Revelstoke Grizzlies in Sicamous on Sept. 30, so there’s ample opportunity for the community to cheer on their team at the rec centre as the season moves into full swing.

All games begin at 7 p.m.

The rest of the regular season schedule is available at sicamouseagles.com.

Earlier this summer, the KIJHL joined other junior leagues across the province in announcing a change from the previous Junior ‘B’ status to joining the Junior ‘A’ league.

Read more: Sicamous Eagles onboard with KIJHL’s proposed Junior A reclassification

The Eagles are now in Tier 2 for the first time. They, along with other KIJHL teams, will play with hopes of moving up to Tier 1.

Despite the best efforts of the Sicamous Eagles' goaltender 100 Mile House Wrangler Jack Mulder scores a goal. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
