Sicamous Eagles topple North Okanagan Knights

Eagles score 3-1 win in KIJHL home opener

A second-period goal from Paison Butler midway through the frame turned out to be the game-winner as the Sicamous Eagles won their Kootenay International Junior Hockey League regular-season home opener, 3-1, over the North Okanagan Knights at the Sicamous Recreation Centre Saturday, Oct. 2.

Hayden Fast opened the scoring for the home team with an unassisted marker at 5:57 of the first period. The lead was short-lived as Tyler Burke tied the contest for the Knights less than three minutes later.

Kingsley Brockett added the insurance marker for the Eagles into an empty net at 18:46 of the third period.

Gage Reimer picked up the win in goal for Sicamous, making 29 saves while Jake Dubinsky stopped 31 shots in a losing effort for the Knights, who were playing their only game of opening weekend.

The Eagles fell 4-1 to the Heat in Chase Friday, Oct. 1, as the league kicked off its regular season. The Heat scored three unanswered goals from Aiden Brown (his second of the game), Jarod Sigouin and Lucas Ouellette in a 1:35 span in the second period to snap a 1-1 deadlock.

Ty McNaughton had the lone goal for Sicamous.

Jordan Lott stopped 31 shots for the Eagles while Jack Osmond made 19 saves to pick up the win in the Chase goal.

The Eagles host the Heat Friday, Oct. 8, at 7 p.m. at the recreation centre. h

The Knights will play their home opener at 7:15 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at the Nor-Val Sports Centre in Armstrong against the Kamloops Storm.

