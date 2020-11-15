Sicamous Eagles games this season will streamed at www.hockeytv.com (Sicamous Eagles/Facebook)

Sicamous Eagles games this season will streamed at www.hockeytv.com (Sicamous Eagles/Facebook)

Sicamous Eagles win regular season opener

The Eagles beat the Golden Rockets on the road on Nov. 13.

The Sicamous Eagles put their first game of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) season in the win column against the Golden Rockets.

The Rockets scored the first goal of the game late in the first period and then followed up with another in the second. The momentum shifted as Ben Peterson put up a power play goal for the Eagles late in the second frame. Jakob McLean tied the game with a goal as the buzzer sounded the end of the period.

Rhett Walker gave the Eagles the lead less than 30 seconds into the third period. Brayden Haskell added a fourth goal and the score held until the final buzzer sounded. The final score was 4-2 for the Eagles.

Read More: Eagle Valley Arts Council launches online youth talent show

Read More: COVID-19 eviction freeze leaves Shuswap landlords cold

Goaltender Tyler Verbeek, between the pipes for the Eagles, was credited with 32 saves for the night.

The Eagles’ off season and training camp brought a focus on speed to the team. Head coach Tyler Gunn said the team’s days of trying to bully their way to success are over. Although Gunn said physical play will always be a must, speed and skill are now the focus. To achieve this, the team has been skating twice a day to make up for time lost to the late season start and Gunn has been asking his players to push each other hard in practice.

Read More: Construction in Salmon Arm during COVID-19 climbs beyond expectations

Read More: Man accused of shooting at three North Okanagan police officers to be sentenced in January

“In order to be successful at this level every player needs to be quick enough to win puck races,” Gunn said.

The win in Golden was a good start to what has been made a unique season by the COVID-19 pandemic. Games will not have live spectators, but interested fans can stream at www.HockeyTV.com.

The Eagles will play their second game of season and their home opener against the Revelstoke Grizzlies on Tuesday Nov. 17 after the Eagle Valley News’ press deadline.

-With files from the KIJHL


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sicamous

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
NHLers weigh in on the idea of an all-Canadian division: ‘It would be pretty unique’

Just Posted

The Shuswap District Arts Council is offering an exciting opportunity to local artists for the coming year. (Pixabay Image)
Shuswap District Arts Council offers online residency

The goal of the residency is the support of artists in the advancement of their practice.

Sicamous Eagles games this season will streamed at www.hockeytv.com (Sicamous Eagles/Facebook)
Sicamous Eagles win regular season opener

The Eagles beat the Golden Rockets on the road on Nov. 13.

The talent of young local artists will be on display in the Eagle Valley Arts Council’s online talent show. (Pixabay Image)
Eagle Valley Arts Council launches online youth talent show

Online submissions are being accepted in a variety of categories.

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed at Three Valley Gap. (Emcon Services/Facebook)
Trans-Canada Highway reopens following closure west of Revelstoke

A vehicle incident at Three Valley Gap had closed the highway.

Clive Callaway and Cathryn Rankin who rent a secondary suite at their Gardom Lake home hope that a frustrating experience they had with tenants during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic can lead to changes to regulations around rental units. (Jim Elliot-Salmon Arm Obsever)
COVID-19 eviction freeze leaves Shuswap landlords cold

Clive Callaway and Cathryn Rankin are out more than $4,000 after frustrating experience

Tuesday, Nov. 17 is Take a Hike Day. Above, people hike Elk Mountain on Sept. 5, 2014 in Chilliwack. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Nov. 15 to 21

Take a Hike Day, Clean Out Your Refrigerator Day and Adoption Day are all coming up this week

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

According to a conservation office the bears posed a threat to public safety (WildsafeBC - Facebook)
Mother bear and three cubs put down by conservation officer in Princeton

The bears posed a serious threat to public safety, says official

In the past 24 hours, 50 centimeters (20 inches) of new snow has fallen at Big White Ski Resort. (Big White Ski Resort)
No shortage of snow at Big White Ski Resort

50 cm of snow in past 24 hours, 77 cm in last seven days

BC NDP’s Harwinder Sandhu, a Vernon registered nurse, was elected as the MLA for Vernon-Monashee in the Oct. 24 provincial election. (Black Press - file photo)
VIDEO: Vernon-Monashee MLA encourages safe Diwali celebrations

Harwinder Sandhu reminds people to “keep circles small” while celebrating the Festival of Lights this year

Mission Institution. Kevin Mills / Mission City Record.
New cases linked to site of B.C.’s largest prison COVID-19 outbreak

New outbreak could be ‘recipe for disaster’ at Mission Institution, mother of inmate warns

Childe Joseph Czernisz has an outstanding warrant for his arrest stemming from what police are calling a serious incident which occurred in Kelowna. (RCMP)
Man wanted by police after ‘serious’ Kelowna incident

Childe Joseph Czernisz, with outstanding warrant, believed by police to be in Kamloops area

For more than three years the Town of Princeton and the Vermilion Trails Society have fought over this caboose. (Spotlight file photo)
Battle over Princeton’s caboose is over

Details of settlement won’t be released until 2021

(Brennan Phillips - Western News)
‘It keeps you coming back’: Okanagan man reflects on 27 years as paramedic

Larry Bate retired this year from BC Ambulance, after serving for 27 years in Summerland

Most Read