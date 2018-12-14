Cain Franson on ice during the 2017 USports Al-Stars series. (Vivid Eye Photography)

Sicamous hockey player gets his first point in 2018 All-Star Series

Cain Franson and U Sports All-Stars beat Team Canada 5-3 in game two of series

Cain Franson of Sicamous managed to earn himself a point as part of the USports All-Star team while they defeated Team Canada 5-3 in the second game of the annual All-Star Series.

Each year, the USports hockey team and Team Canada’s World Junior team put together a star-studded lineup to play a series of games during the Sport Chek selection camp, and this is the second year that Franson had the opportunity to skate with the USports All-Stars.

The second game of their series opened up with some back-and-forth scoring on both sides of the ice. Team Canada took an early lead in the first, but the USports team team evened it up before the game went into the second, Nikolas Brouillard scoring off the assist from Cain Franson and Slater Doggett, with Franson earning his first point of the series on this goal.

Related: Cain Franson of Sicamous a USports All-Star once again

The All-Stars took a lead early in the second period, but things looked close to unravelling as five consecutive penalties reduced their ice presence. Team Canada didn’t manage to sneak out a goal until the final power-play of the period, giving credence to the strength of the All-Star’s penalty kill. After tying it up, Team Canada would make a big two-man breakaway and fire off another goal to take the lead.

The USports team brought it back to stalemate near the end of the second, and managed to edge out a lead just a minute later with another goal. Halfway through the third period, the USports squad added some insurance to their lead, making the score 5-3 which would hold until the end of the period.

The third game in the All-Star series hits the ice today at 2 p.m. at the Q Centre in Victoria.

 

@Jodi_Brak117
jodi.brak@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Shootout loss for Canada West against Czech Republic

Just Posted

Shuswap thief nabs purse in hospital, attempts to steal taxi

Salmon Arm RCMP arrest suspect who judge orders to stay behind bars until trial

Avalanche control scheduled today on Highway 1 east of Revelstoke

Avalanche control work is scheduled today along Highway 1. From 10 a.m.… Continue reading

School District 83 says a buyer is lined up for Salmon Arm’s DAC

Few details available, but sale is said to be finalized by Jan. 31

Okanagan College unlocks time capsule

Items placed in 1993 and kept in capsule in library opened at special ceremony

Natalie Wilkie takes fourth at Para Nordic World Championships in Finland

Salmon Arm Paralympian finishes with top time among Team Canada’s women’s skiers

Tommy Chong says Canada took wrong approach to pot legalization

He also talked about the likelihood of another Cheech and Chong film

Family searching for B.C. professor last seen at Colombian salsa club

Ramazan Gencay, a professor in economics at Simon Fraser University, was last seen in Medellin

Final phase of Kelowna hospital cardiac centre completed

Finishing new recovery rooms last stage of $381 million project

Rash of bomb threats a learning opportunity for response capacity, Goodale

Thursday’s wave of bomb threats swept across communities on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border

Kamloops grandparents ‘taking it easy’ after lotto win

The winning $1 million ticket was purchased Orchard Park Shopping Centre in Kelowna.

Mike Duffy can’t sue Senate over suspension without pay, judge rules

Duffy’s lawsuit sought more than $7.8 million from the upper chamber

Language on Sikh extremism in report will be reviewed, Goodale says

A public-safety ministry document indicats terrorist threats to Canada included a section on Sikh extremism for the first time

Questions raised over retailers who shame shoplifters with photos

Alleged theft from a sex shop in Newfoundland led to posts on social media

Media, robotics, Indigenous studies coming to B.C. Grade 12 classrooms in 2019-20

Provincial tests are also being changed for students in Grade 10 to 12, the Education Ministry said

Most Read