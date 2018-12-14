Sicamous hockey player gets his first point in 2018 All-Star Series

Cain Franson of Sicamous managed to earn himself a point as part of the USports All-Star team while they defeated Team Canada 5-3 in the second game of the annual All-Star Series.

Each year, the USports hockey team and Team Canada’s World Junior team put together a star-studded lineup to play a series of games during the Sport Chek selection camp, and this is the second year that Franson had the opportunity to skate with the USports All-Stars.

The second game of their series opened up with some back-and-forth scoring on both sides of the ice. Team Canada took an early lead in the first, but the USports team team evened it up before the game went into the second, Nikolas Brouillard scoring off the assist from Cain Franson and Slater Doggett, with Franson earning his first point of the series on this goal.

Related: Cain Franson of Sicamous a USports All-Star once again

The All-Stars took a lead early in the second period, but things looked close to unravelling as five consecutive penalties reduced their ice presence. Team Canada didn’t manage to sneak out a goal until the final power-play of the period, giving credence to the strength of the All-Star’s penalty kill. After tying it up, Team Canada would make a big two-man breakaway and fire off another goal to take the lead.

The USports team brought it back to stalemate near the end of the second, and managed to edge out a lead just a minute later with another goal. Halfway through the third period, the USports squad added some insurance to their lead, making the score 5-3 which would hold until the end of the period.

The third game in the All-Star series hits the ice today at 2 p.m. at the Q Centre in Victoria.

@Jodi_Brak117

jodi.brak@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.