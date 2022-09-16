Sicamous Legion President Bill Moore presents a cheque for $12,000 to the Sicamous Curling Club board on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The money will be used for a new set of curling stones. The club will be raising money for the second set. (Contributed)

Sicamous Legion President Bill Moore presents a cheque for $12,000 to the Sicamous Curling Club board on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The money will be used for a new set of curling stones. The club will be raising money for the second set. (Contributed)

Sicamous Legion donation provides rocking start to curling season

Money will go to replace rinks’ rocks

Sicamous Legion President Bill Moore presents a cheque for $12,000 to the Sicamous Curling Club board on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The money will be used for a new set of curling stones. The club will be raising money for the second set.

Submitted

Read more: Several all-candidates meetings in store for Sicamous residents

newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

Sicamous

Previous story
Coach ponders injuries, form and playing time for Canada’s soccer roster

Just Posted

Sicamous Legion President Bill Moore presents a cheque for $12,000 to the Sicamous Curling Club board on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The money will be used for a new set of curling stones. The club will be raising money for the second set. (Contributed)
Sicamous Legion donation provides rocking start to curling season

Salmon Arm’s former city hall before it was demolished, surrounded by its newly constructed replacement. (Photo courtesy of R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum)
Column: Municipal council meetings never get old, just me

Current SD83 trustees gather for their first school board meeting of the 2022-23 school year at the Salmon Arm District Education Support Centre on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. (File photo)
Three North Okanagan-Shuswap school trustee candidates acclaimed

North Shuswap Brandi Hansen said she was disheartened to find dozens of severed, declawed bear paws dumped in a culvert alongside a North Shuswap road on Sunday, May 23, 2021. (Contributed)
Severed bear paws found along North Shuswap forest road linked to taxidermy business