Sicamous Legion donation provides rocking start to curling season

Sicamous Legion President Bill Moore presents a cheque for $12,000 to the Sicamous Curling Club board on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The money will be used for a new set of curling stones. The club will be raising money for the second set.

