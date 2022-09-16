Sicamous Legion President Bill Moore presents a cheque for $12,000 to the Sicamous Curling Club board on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The money will be used for a new set of curling stones. The club will be raising money for the second set. (Contributed)
Sicamous Legion donation provides rocking start to curling season
Money will go to replace rinks’ rocks
