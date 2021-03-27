Sicamous rec centre opens summer ice time bookings

Summertime skating will not be affected by the management change the facility will undergo in June.

Summer ice-time bookings at the Sicamous and District Rec Centre will not be affected by the change of management at the arena.

Management of the arena will be changing hands on June 11 but the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD), which owns the facility, is handling ice-time bookings for the time being.

The arena is managed by a non-profit society but their contract was terminated and new management will be taking over. Wally Thacker who took over as president of the society in November 2020 said they had an opportunity to put forward a proposal to continue managing the facility but chose not to.

The ice is expected to be back in the rink by late June or early July and groups will be able to book time for hockey and skating. The regional district is asking that ice rental requests be submitted by email to operations@csrd.bc.ca. Requests should include dates and times requested, proposed activities and preferred contact information.



