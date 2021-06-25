Sicamous’ Shea Weber scores goal in game that sends his team to Stanley Cup finals

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price and defenceman Shea Weber fall after colliding during second period NHL hockey action against the Edmonton Oilers, in Montreal on Monday, April 5, 2021. (The Canadian Press - Paul Chiasson)

Sicamous’ Shea Weber is going to the Stanley Cup finals with the Montreal Canadiens.

Weber scored an unassisted power-play goal in the first period of Montreal’s 3-2 overtime win over the Las Vegas Golden Knights on June 24. The winning goal came from teammate Artturi Lehkonen at 1:39 into OT.

The win sent Las Vegas packing as Montreal took the series four games to two.

Congratulations to local hockey hero @shea_weber and the Montreal Canadiens who are heading to the Stanley Cup final for the first time since 1993! Weber opened the scoring for the game with an unassisted power-play goal in the first period. #sicamous https://t.co/nEi2Zbiqn8 — District of Sicamous (@DOSicamous) June 25, 2021

Weber was born and raised in Sicamous where he played for the Sicamous Eagles Junior B team in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League between 2000 and 2002, before going to the Kelowna Rockets.

Weber’s 42 points in 47 games played there helped his team to a near-perfect 43-win season. The Eagles won both the British Columbian Cyclone Taylor Cup KIJHL league championship and the Western Canadian Keystone Cup that year.

During this year’s playoff run with the Montreal Canadiens, Weber has been a defensive force, consistently playing over 25 minutes a game. He has a goal and three assists in 17 postseason games so far.

Among Weber’s claims to fame in hockey is his wicked slap shot, which was clocked at 106.5 miles per hours in 2020 to win the Enterprise NHL Hardes Shot in the NHL All-Star Skills event.

The Canadiens face off against the Tampa Bay Lightning for game 1 of the finals on June 28.

