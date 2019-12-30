Sicamous’ Shea Weber to play his seventh NHL All-Star Game

Montreal Canadiens team captain Shea Weber has been named to play in the 2020 NHL All-Star Game on Jan. 25 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Montreal Canadiens image)

Sicamous product Shea Weber will be suiting up for his seventh NHL All-Star Game in January.

On Monday, Dec. 30, the Montreal Canadiens announced their team captain has been named to the Atlantic Division squad, to be headed by Boston Bruins sniper David Pastrnak.

“This will mark Weber’s seventh appearance in the mid-season showcase, and his second as a member of the Canadiens,” says a Montreal Canadiens news release, adding Weber represented the Nashville Predators at the annual event in 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2016, and Montreal in 2017.

À quelle vitesse Shea lancera-t-il à St. Louis? How hard will Shea go in St. Louis?#GoHabsGo | #NHLAllStar pic.twitter.com/wbMdJlcjvW — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) December 30, 2019

“Weber is enjoying an excellent season with 12 goals and 31 points in 39 games … (He) boasts a plus-9 differential, ranks third among NHL blueliners in goals and sits tied for fifth in points.”

The NHL All-Star Game takes place Jan. 25 at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

