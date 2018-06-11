Cassidy Groves swings at the ball during a softball game at Finlayson park on Saturday, June 24 2017. -image credit: Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer.

Sicamous to host fastball tournament

Undefeated Sicamous Angels look to keep momentum going at home

Sicamous Minor Softball will be hosting the Okanagan Valley U16 and U19 Girls Softball Championships in Finlayson Park, Sicamous on June 16-17. Teams from around the Okanagan will be battling for a berth in the Provincial Softball Championships in each age group.

The host Sicamous Angels U19C team, which is currently undefeated in league play, will be looking to build momentum for the U19C Girls Provincial Championship being held in Sicamous on July 13-14-15, 2018. The round robin games start at 9am on Saturday June 16 and go all day Saturday and Sunday morning. The playoff round starts at noon Sunday, with the championship games scheduled for 4 pm Sunday.

All games will be held in Finlayson Park and there is no entry charge to watch the games. The Eagle Valley 4-H Club is running the concession.

The Angels hope plenty of local fans will come on down and enjoy some great fastball action and cheer Sicamous to victory.

