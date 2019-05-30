Silverbacks add defensemen for 2019/20 season

Born in 2000, Antonio Andreozzi described as tough competitor and team leader

Salmon Arm Silverbacks have acquired a new defenseman for the 2019-2020 season.

Born in 2000, Antonio Andreozzi scored four goals and 16 assists in 31 games this past season while playing for the Rivers School prep team in Weston, Massachusetts. The team competes in the New England conference of the United States High School (USHS) Prep League. Andreozzi tallied 86 points in 122 games over the course of his four seasons at Rivers, including a point-per-game campaign in 28 games as a junior during his 2017-18 season.

Silverbacks head coach and general manager Scott Atkinson is looking forward to seeing Andreozzi on the team and the ice.

“He is an intense competitor and a team leader, making him a very difficult player to play against,” said Atkinson. “Antonio fits right into our overall game plan – he defends well, has the skill to play the puck possession game and can push the pace.”

