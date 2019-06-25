Silverbacks add imposing defenceman, speedy forward to roster

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks have added two more players to their roster for the upcoming 2019-20 BC Hockey League season.

Kieran Ruscheinski, who played defence in midget AAA last season for the Calgary North Stars in the Alberta Midget Hockey League (AMHL), was subsequently drafted by the Montreal Canadiens in the seventh round (206th overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

The Silverbacks committed to Ruscheinski on June 1, the first day of player carding eligibility.

Read more: Salmon Arm Silverbacks’ recruitment process changing for the better

Read more: Salmon Arm Silverbacks award players for performance and commitment

“We are excited to add Kieran to our line-up and feel that he will have an extremely positive impact on the performance of our team next season,” said Scott Atkinson, Silverbacks head coach and general manager. “At 6-foot-6 and over 200 pounds, Kieran is an imposing figure on the ice, but he also possesses a solid all-round skill set and has great mobility.”

Avec le 206e choix au total, les Canadiens sélectionnent le défenseur Kieran Ruscheinski. With the 206th-overall selection, the Canadiens pick defenseman Kieran Ruscheinski.#NHLDraft #GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) June 22, 2019

The Calgary native won the Richard Warwick Memorial Trophy as AMHL MVP this season, while recording 11 points in 33 games for the North Stars. He also notched one assist while playing three games for the Spruce Grove Saints of the Alberta Junior Hockey League.

Domenic Garozzo is another recent addition to the team. Born in 2001, he will be on the Silverback’s forward line.

COMMITMENT NEWS: His 31 goals this season for @GCHSRams broke Johnny Gaudreau's single-season record set in 2009. Now, he's joining the Silverbacks for the 2019-20 @GoBCHL season. Welcome Dom! 📰 » https://t.co/3HMJUyPnAj#GoBacksGo pic.twitter.com/6ZIkFTnzHw — Salmon Arm Silverbacks (@SASilverbacks) June 24, 2019

Garozzo scored 31 goals in 17 games this past season while leading the Gloucester Catholic High School Rams to a non-public state semifinal appearance in New Jersey.

Read more: Silverbacks’ goalie receives BCHL praise after playoffs

Read more: Salmon Arm Silverbacks sign promising forward for next season

“Dom possesses a very impressive offensive skill set, excellent offensive instincts and has speed to burn,” said Scott Atkinson. “The recruitment process also revealed a person and family of high integrity and character. We feel Dom will make an immediate impact on the ice and in the community. Everyone in our organization is extremely excited about this signing.”

Garozzo, who wore the ‘C’ for the Rams, added nine assists for a total of 40 points in his final year of high school hockey. His 31 goals in 2018-19 broke a single-season school record previously held by NHL all-star Johnny Gaudreau, who scored 30 for the Rams in 2009.

“I’m very excited to be a part of the Silverbacks family,” Garozzo said. “It’s an honour to play in the BCHL. As an American player, the BCHL is one of the best junior hockey leagues you can play in.”

@CameronJHT

Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.