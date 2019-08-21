Silverbacks alum Shane Hanna signs with team in Denmark

A Silverbacks alum will be providing Canadian content on a Danish hockey team for the 2019-20 season.

Salmon Arm native Shane Hanna left Canada for Denmark on Aug. 2 and started practising with Rungsted Seier Capital three days later.

Hanna, the only Canuck on Rungsted Seier Capital, will be competing in Denmark’s Champions Hockey League, beginning play on Aug. 29, though the Metal Ligaen (premier Danish league) does not start until Sept. 10.

After playing his first year in Chase, Hanna spent his second year in Salmon Arm in Atom. He went on to play with the Silverbacks during the team’s regular seasons in 2011-12, and 2012-13. He also played with the Penticton Vees during their regular seasons in 2010-11 and 2011-12.

In the 2012-13 season, Hanna was named to the BC Hockey League’s all-star lineup.

Hanna would go on from there to sign a contract with the Texas Stars in the AHL in June 2018. He appeared in 163 games over a four-year career with Michigan Tech, tallying 90 points from 2013 to 2017.

Although the decision to play hockey overseas hadn’t crossed Hanna’s mind since college, he is excited to experience the sport on a different continent.

“Hockey has really taken me all across the world now. I feel very fortunate to have an opportunity like this not only to play hockey, but experience new places and cultures,” Hanna said.

Even though Hanna has left Salmon Arm, he remembers what the city and it’s people did for him and his career.

“There has been lots of players, staff, volunteers, fans and sponsors that made my time and continue to make Salmon Arm a great place to play and live,” Hanna said. “It feels surreal starting so long ago and still being able to do what I am passionate about for a job. None of it would have been possible without all the support and teaching I receive through my time in Salmon Arm as well as all the other places I have played.”

Hanna hopes to stay with the Rungsted Seier Capitals until the season and playoffs are over, possibly until May of 2020. He says his main focus is his performance this season with the goal of winning the championship. As far as life after hockey goes, he wants to continue his studies to become a teacher.

