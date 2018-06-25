Brooks Christensen, left, will be stepping down from his position as assistant coach for the Silverbacks to focus on his new role as operations manager for Salmon Arm Sports Inc. Head Coach and GM Scott Atkinson, right, will remain behind the bench. (File Photo)

Silverbacks announce changes

Christensen to become operations manager and step down as assistant coach

Ahead of the 2018/19 hockey season, the Salmon Arm Silverbacks are announcing changes to their organization and updates to the Shaw Centre.

“Big changes obviously, Troy Mick is no longer with the team, we wish him all the best and thank him for all he’s done within the community,” said Brooks Christensen in a video posted on the team’s website on June 24.

Christensen went on to say he has stepped down from his position as the team’s assistant coach in order to focus on his new role as the operations manager of Salmon Arm Sports Inc. In his new position, Christensen will oversee the Salmon Arm Elite Hockey School, The Maximum Edge Hockey Shop and the business side of the team.

Scott Atkinson will remain in charge of the players on the ice, acting as head coach and general manager.

“My big push is going to be community involvement this year. We’re getting our guys out as much as we can. We’re going to be out and about in every event in town,” Christensen said.

Christensen added there are also some changes coming to the look and feel of game night at Shaw Centre. He said the team will hire a new marketing director who will also be the team’s play-by-play announcer, and has a new mascot costume on order. The arena is also getting a new video screen and new game-night entertainment.

