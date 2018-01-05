Rhett Kingston lines up a shot on the Wenatchee Wild goal during a game at the Shaw Centre on Friday, Jan. 5. -image credit: Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer

Silverbacks blank Wenatchee

Home team sends visitors packing in shutout victory

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks chased the visiting Wenatchee Wild out of the Shaw Centre with a 3-0 shutout win on Friday Jan. 5.

Neither team could get a shot by the opposing goaltender in the opening frame. Reid Cooper shrugged off 12 attempts from the Wild while in the opposite crease Seth Eisele blocked six shots.

Eighty-two seconds into the second period, Julian Timba scored the games first goal, getting the feed from Noah Wakeford and firing it into the Wenatchee goal.

The stalemate resumed until the final six minutes when Tanner Campbell scored for the Silverbacks. Timba picked up the assist.

Just over two minutes later Rhett Kingston skated in unassisted and slapped the game-winner into the Wenatchee goal.

The Silverbacks’ skaters did a good job of capitalizing on the 21 shots they put on the Wild’s net while Cooper stood up to everything Wenatchee could throw at him; he finished 30 for 30 between the pipes.

The ‘Backs hit the ice again tonight to face the Merritt Centennials in a road game at the Nicola Valley Memorial Arena. They are back at home for an afternoon match-up against Prince George on Sunday.

Silverbacks blank Wenatchee

Home team sends visitors packing in shutout victory

