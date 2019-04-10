Silverbacks coach wins hockey award

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks’ head coach Scott Atkinson is being celebrated for his work helping to develop young hockey talent.

Atkinson received the President’s Award from the Salmon Arm Minor Hockey Association (SAMHA). The award is presented in recognition of a significant contrbution to minor hockey over the past year.

“In the case of Scott, he was responsible for the delivery of the very successful Silverbacks skills program that our minor hockey players from atom and up were fortunate to experience. The relationship he has helped build with Salmon Arm Minor Hockey has been exceptional. We can only see a greater working partnership with the Silverbacks organization and SAMHA,” said SAMHA administrator Roy Sakaki.

