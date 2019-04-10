Silverbacks coach wins hockey award

Scott Atkinson celebrated for his contributions to developing young players

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks’ head coach Scott Atkinson is being celebrated for his work helping to develop young hockey talent.

Atkinson received the President’s Award from the Salmon Arm Minor Hockey Association (SAMHA). The award is presented in recognition of a significant contrbution to minor hockey over the past year.

Read More: Silverbacks head coach Scott Atkinson talks injuries, upcoming games

Read More: Atkinson sizes up the season

“In the case of Scott, he was responsible for the delivery of the very successful Silverbacks skills program that our minor hockey players from atom and up were fortunate to experience. The relationship he has helped build with Salmon Arm Minor Hockey has been exceptional. We can only see a greater working partnership with the Silverbacks organization and SAMHA,” said SAMHA administrator Roy Sakaki.

Read More: Salmon Arm’s Elijah Lazar wins national wrestling title

Read More: Revelstoke swimmer headed to World Junior Swimming Championships

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Revelstoke swimmer headed to World Junior Swimming Championships

Just Posted

Silverbacks coach wins hockey award

Scott Atkinson celebrated for his contributions to developing young players

Air your opinions on plastic grocery bag ban

City to hold public input session on proposed bylaw on Tuesday, April 23

Know of a pesky pothole? Report it to the city

Requests for repairs welcome as pavement patching season arrives in Salmon Arm

Shuswap firefighter celebrates retirement after 35 years

Daryl Arychuk leaving Ranchero Deep Creek firehall for regional district

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Expect rain, sun and maybe a little thunder in the day ahead

Environment Canada is forecasting a rainy day

Women’s hockey scores Okanagan spotlight

Glory takes Performing Arts Centre stage

Widow evicted from home on Westbank First Nation land after husband dies

A 64-year-old woman will have to move from her home on WFN lands

Wildfire breaks out near Pemberton

The blaze is 50 hectares

Okanagan city chews on homlessness, attainable housing strategies

Multi-page report with recommendations submitted to Vernon council

Forestry, recreation squeezed by B.C. caribou recovery strategy

Herds fade away, even in parks protected from development

Opioid overdoses claimed more than 3,200 lives in first nine months of 2018

Fentanyl and other fentanyl-related substances continue to be a ‘major driver’

Readers react: Suggestions for South Okanagan Adventure Adrenaline Park

Penticton Indian Band economic arm investigating working with a developer on former Game Farm land

Car on fire at Accent Inns in Kelowna

Firefighters are on scene working to extinguish the flames

Hergott: Cyclists on sidewalks

A look at who’s at fault in collisions between motorists and cyclists

Most Read