Silverbacks defenceman Austin Chorney races for the puck with Shawn Guison of the visiting Nanaimo Clippers during a game at the Shaw Centre on Saturday, Oct. 14. -image credit: Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer

Salmon Arm Silverbacks defenceman Austin Chorney commits to Ohio State

Organization is proud to announce Chorney will take the ice as a Buckeye

Salmon Arm Silverbacks general manager Troy Mick and head coach Scott Atkinson are proud to announce that defenceman Austin Chorney has committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes of the Big 10 Conference National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).

Chorney, originally from, Abbotsford, BC has 9 points in 46 games so far this season.

“We are very pleased to announce that Austin Chorney has committed to the Ohio State University to play hockey for the Buckeyes”, states head coach Scott Atkinson. “Austin has worked very hard on his development and is excellent in school, and we are excited for his future in both!”

The Silverbacks host a game at home tonight at 7 p.m. against the Penticton Vees, the first place team in the BCHL interior division.

Tonight’s faceoff is the first in a string of five back-to-back games for the Silverbacks, for more information and a complete game schedule visit http://www.sasilverbacks.com/

Previous story
Salmon Arm curlers off to a hot start at senior championships
Next story
Playoffs arrive, Heat finish second

Just Posted

Salvation Army shelter renovations pay off

Reconfiguration of beds helps meet shelter’s needs

UPDATE: Serwa second fastest in ski cross seeding

Kelowna ski cross racer has solid run in the seeding round of the women’s ski cross event

Salmon Arm Silverbacks defenceman Austin Chorney commits to Ohio State

Organization is proud to announce Chorney will take the ice as a Buckeye

Salmon Arm curlers off to a hot start at senior championships

BC Senior Curling Championship games underway in Enderby, Duncan

Coldest Night of the Year returns

Last year’s fundraising walk raised $36,847 for local food banks.

VIDEO: Top 10 B.C. budget highlights

The NDP is focusing on childcare, affordable housing and speeding up the elimination of MSP premiums

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Alberta takes out full-page ads in B.C. over strained relationship

It’s the latest move between the two provinces over progress on Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

B.C. teacher suspended over allegedly using N-word in worksheets

Trafalgar Elementary teacher under investigation by Vancouver School Board

Toddler swept away in Ontario floods

Toddler missing as flooding forces thousands from their homes in Ontario

Heading for a strike

Village Lanes in Chase played host to a Hi-Low Doubles Tournament over the weekend

Playoffs arrive, Heat finish second

Chase squad to take on 100 Mile House Wranglers in first round

BC BUDGET: New money helps seniors’ care shortage

Job stability for care aides key to recruitment, union leader says

Mixed messages on B.C.’s efforts to cool hot housing market

Economist says undersupply of homes in Metro Vancouver, Victoria and Kelowna will keep prices high

Most Read