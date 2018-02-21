Salmon Arm Silverbacks defenceman Austin Chorney commits to Ohio State

Organization is proud to announce Chorney will take the ice as a Buckeye

Silverbacks defenceman Austin Chorney races for the puck with Shawn Guison of the visiting Nanaimo Clippers during a game at the Shaw Centre on Saturday, Oct. 14. -image credit: Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer

Salmon Arm Silverbacks general manager Troy Mick and head coach Scott Atkinson are proud to announce that defenceman Austin Chorney has committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes of the Big 10 Conference National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).

Chorney, originally from, Abbotsford, BC has 9 points in 46 games so far this season.

“We are very pleased to announce that Austin Chorney has committed to the Ohio State University to play hockey for the Buckeyes”, states head coach Scott Atkinson. “Austin has worked very hard on his development and is excellent in school, and we are excited for his future in both!”

The Silverbacks host a game at home tonight at 7 p.m. against the Penticton Vees, the first place team in the BCHL interior division.

Tonight’s faceoff is the first in a string of five back-to-back games for the Silverbacks, for more information and a complete game schedule visit http://www.sasilverbacks.com/