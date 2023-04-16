Silverbacks even series with 5-2 victory over Vipers

Salmon Arm’s Nathan Mackie ices the game with two goals late in the third

Vipers winger Julian Facchinelli (#5) battles with Silverbacks defenceman Liam Steele in game two BCHL playoff action from the Shaw Centre in Salmon Arm on Saturday night (Vernon Vipers Twitter Photo).

Two games in, and nothing is separating the Salmon Arm Silverbacks and Vernon Vipers in their second round BCHL playoff series.

The Vipers won in overtime on Friday night, 4-3, before the Silverbacks bounced back on Saturday with a 5-2 victory in game two.

Owen Beckner got the scoring started late into the first for the home squad, grabbing his second of the postseason.

In the second, the Silverbacks would double, then triple their lead, with two goals in just over a minute from Ryan Gillespie and Isaac Lambert.

The Vipers got back into the game halfway through the final frame, with Seiya Tanaka-Campbell scoring his first of the playoffs, followed by a Jonathan Horn snipe to draw Vernon within one.

However, the one goal deficit was short-lived, as Vipers Anson McMaster was tabbed with a tripping penalty that Nathan Mackie capitalized on to restore the two goal lead for Salmon Arm.

Mackie would add his second of the game (and fifth of the postseason), with an empty netter to wrap up the 5-2 victory.

Matthew Tovell made 21 saves for his fifth victory of the playoffs, while Ethan David stopped 26 for his first regulation loss of the postseason.

The series now shifts to Vernon for games three and four on April 18 and 19. Puck drop for both tilts is scheduled for 7 p.m. You can purchase tickets to the game at tickets.vernonvipers.com.

In other BCHL action on Saturday night, the Penticton Vees thrashed the Wenatchee Wild 7-0 to go up 2-0 in their series.

